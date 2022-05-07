45m ago

add bookmark

EXCLUSIVE | 'Like her family, we too want answers' - MSC on SA worker who died on cruise ship

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Hombisa Mafuduka. (Facebook)
Hombisa Mafuduka. (Facebook)
Facebook

  • MSC Cruises SA say they are seeking answers following the death of a young Eastern Cape woman on one of its cruise ships.
  • Hombisa Nana Mafuduka, 31, worked for MSC Cruises SA and was reported dead on 24 March.
  • MSC Cruises SA told News24 they were cooperating with authorities and was also providing assistance to the family. 

Global cruise line company, MSC Cruises, say they are searching for answers following the death of an employee, an Eastern Cape woman, on one of its cruise ships in March. 

Hombisa Nana Mafuduka, 31, was reported dead on 24 March. According to her family, Mafuduka had vomited up blood and had collapsed.

The family was later told that she died after a watertight door squeezed her. 

Her family said previously that they suspected foul play. 

In an exclusive detailed response to News24's questions this week, senior management at MSC Cruises South Africa said they had assisted Mafuduka's family following her death. 

"We want clarity on what happened as much as everyone else, including, of course, Hombisa's own family. This has been our stance from day one. We have cooperated, naturally and to this end, to provide the police with all of the necessary information that they seek to aid their investigation," it said. 

READ | 'We screamed to get attention' - SA family seeks answers after woman's death on cruise ship

Senior management added that they understood the family was upset and hurt.

"At the same time, it is somewhat disheartening to see incorrect rumour, innuendo and speculation being aired in the public domain about this awful tragedy and us being directly accused of not being transparent," it said.

Mafuduka had been working in the ship's kitchen for two cruise sailing seasons, which typically ran from November to April when they had a ship based in South Africa.

"We said to the family on that awful occasion that we did not understand the reasons for her death and that a full investigation would be conducted by the police," senior management said. 

Her family further alleged that the autopsy was conducted without the family's consent.

MSC senior management told News24 that once her body was handed over to authorities, the company had acted in good faith, although they were not responsible for the sequence of subsequent events.

"The state performed the autopsy and then released the body to the family. The results of the autopsy are with the police, and we have helped the family to make contact with the investigating officer. We also helped the family with costs for returning Hombisa's body to Lusikisiki for the funeral.

"We, as much as her family, want to get to the bottom of this," they said. 

Before she died, Mafuduka was planning her daughter's sixth birthday, which was two days before her death, her family said. Her family described her as a "bubbly" person who loved to dance.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mscdurbaneastern capekwazulu natal
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10016 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

9h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

9h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

12h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

12h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo