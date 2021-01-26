1h ago

add bookmark

EXCLUSIVE | R38m Lotto winner: 'My life is not going to change'

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The winner of last Wednesday's R38m Lotto jackpot plans to keep her job and invest her money in properties.
The winner of last Wednesday's R38m Lotto jackpot plans to keep her job and invest her money in properties.
News24
  • The winner of last Wednesday's R38m Lotto jackpot plans to keep her job and invest her money in property. 
  • She also plans to buy a "simple car", build her mother a house, renovate her aunt's house and get a place of her own. 
  • A regular player, she won the jackpot on a R20 wager using the FNB banking app. 

"I'm speaking to you from the office. I don't plan to resign. My life is not going to change."

On Tuesday, the North West woman who won a whopping R38 million in Wednesday's Lotto draw, told News24 that, despite the massive bump in her bank account, her life would - for the most part - carry on as before. 

The office worker played a R20 wager on the FNB banking app, bagging R38 364 068.10 for her troubles. 

READ | Lucky Lotto winner pockets cool R38m with R20 app ticket purchase

A regular punter, who always plays using the Quick Pick method, said the most she had won before was about R400. 

"I still can't believe it," said the soft-spoken woman. "I have been playing the lottery for what seems like forever. I play every week - Lotto and PowerBall.

"Most of the time I don't check the numbers because your winnings are usually paid into your bank account. But this time, the following day, a man from FNB called me to tell me that I won. I initially thought I had won around R52 000, but the man said he could not tell me how much I had won - I needed to visit [lottery operator] Ithuba's offices. But then I checked the numbers... I almost fell down! I couldn't believe it..."

North West's latest multi-millionaire has no plans to tell anyone apart from close family members about her fortune. "I don't owe anyone anything," she quipped. 

Paying it forward

Apart from investing the money in property, the winner - who lives with her aunt - also planned on paying some of it forward. 

"I'd like to help my aunt renovate her place, build my mother the house she always dreamt of and get a place of my own. I'm also buying a car for myself - a VW Polo TSI, a simple car...

"After Covid, I'd most definitely like to go on a holiday. I don't know where I'll go yet, because of Covid, but I'll definitely spoil myself..."

The winner maintained that nothing in her life was going to change. 

"I'm not going to buy a Ferrari or anything like that - then all my money will be finished," she said, laughing. 

According to Ithuba, the lucky winner was the third millionaire winner in just a few weeks of the new year, and the second-largest winner of the year to date.

"We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the National Lottery on the various digital platforms that we have available, right from the comfort and safety of their homes. Our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players participate in their favourite Lottery games. More importantly, we are pleased to witness lives changing for the better as a result of winning the Lottery, week after week," said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba's Group CEO.

Over the past five years, 36 jackpot winners played via FNB's digital banking platforms.

"A big congratulations to the Lotto jackpot winner on this R38 364 068.10, life-changing win. We're delighted to see the increase in the number of customers who continue to play and win the Lottery through our FNB Digital Channels. While winning the Lottery is such a great achievement, we continue to strongly encourage our winners to seek sound financial advice to help manage, save and invest their money during this tough economic time," said Shadrack Palmer, transactional services head at FNB Connect.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fnbithubanorth westlottolottery
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1860 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 900 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.45)
Gold
1850.38
(-0.27)
Silver
25.35
(+0.11)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.64)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2325.00
(+0.14)
All Share
64000.24
(-0.87)
Top 40
58877.89
(-0.89)
Financial 15
11694.38
(+1.25)
Industrial 25
87445.93
(-1.60)
Resource 10
61837.32
(-0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo