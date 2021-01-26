EXCLUSIVE | R38m Lotto winner: 'My life is not going to change'

The winner of last Wednesday's R38m Lotto jackpot plans to keep her job and invest her money in property.

She also plans to buy a "simple car", build her mother a house, renovate her aunt's house and get a place of her own.

A regular player, she won the jackpot on a R20 wager using the FNB banking app.

"I'm speaking to you from the office. I don't plan to resign. My life is not going to change."

On Tuesday, the North West woman who won a whopping R38 million in Wednesday's Lotto draw, told News24 that, despite the massive bump in her bank account, her life would - for the most part - carry on as before.

The office worker played a R20 wager on the FNB banking app, bagging R38 364 068.10 for her troubles.

READ | Lucky Lotto winner pockets cool R38m with R20 app ticket purchase

A regular punter, who always plays using the Quick Pick method, said the most she had won before was about R400.

"I still can't believe it," said the soft-spoken woman. "I have been playing the lottery for what seems like forever. I play every week - Lotto and PowerBall.

"Most of the time I don't check the numbers because your winnings are usually paid into your bank account. But this time, the following day, a man from FNB called me to tell me that I won. I initially thought I had won around R52 000, but the man said he could not tell me how much I had won - I needed to visit [lottery operator] Ithuba's offices. But then I checked the numbers... I almost fell down! I couldn't believe it..."

North West's latest multi-millionaire has no plans to tell anyone apart from close family members about her fortune. "I don't owe anyone anything," she quipped.

Paying it forward

Apart from investing the money in property, the winner - who lives with her aunt - also planned on paying some of it forward.

"I'd like to help my aunt renovate her place, build my mother the house she always dreamt of and get a place of my own. I'm also buying a car for myself - a VW Polo TSI, a simple car...

"After Covid, I'd most definitely like to go on a holiday. I don't know where I'll go yet, because of Covid, but I'll definitely spoil myself..."

The winner maintained that nothing in her life was going to change.

"I'm not going to buy a Ferrari or anything like that - then all my money will be finished," she said, laughing.

According to Ithuba, the lucky winner was the third millionaire winner in just a few weeks of the new year, and the second-largest winner of the year to date.

"We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the National Lottery on the various digital platforms that we have available, right from the comfort and safety of their homes. Our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players participate in their favourite Lottery games. More importantly, we are pleased to witness lives changing for the better as a result of winning the Lottery, week after week," said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba's Group CEO.

Over the past five years, 36 jackpot winners played via FNB's digital banking platforms.

"A big congratulations to the Lotto jackpot winner on this R38 364 068.10, life-changing win. We're delighted to see the increase in the number of customers who continue to play and win the Lottery through our FNB Digital Channels. While winning the Lottery is such a great achievement, we continue to strongly encourage our winners to seek sound financial advice to help manage, save and invest their money during this tough economic time," said Shadrack Palmer, transactional services head at FNB Connect.





Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.