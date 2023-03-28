EXCLUSIVE | Watch Thabo Bester 'confess' to rape and murder – and speak of his hope to be free

Thabo Bester pleaded guilty to two charges of rape and one of murder in separate trials in 2011 and 2012 and was sentenced to an effective life sentence.

After Bester was reported to have committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell, GroundUp published a series of stories that he had, in fact, escaped.

The correctional services department admitted it was "plausible" the burnt body found in Bester's cell was not his.

Days before he formally admitted to sexually assaulting two women, Facebook rapist and killer Thabo Bester told a police profiler he "liked" the woman he later pleaded guilty to murdering - and expressed the hope he would be free "one day".



"I'm sitting in a position where I want this thing to pass as soon as possible, but I also, as a human being, want to be one day free. That's despite the fact that I feel guilty, and I feel that I'm wrong," the then-23-year-old Bester told forensic psychologist Dr Gerard Labuschagne in one part of a recorded interview.

Labuschagne has since left the police.

Twelve years after that interview took place, it appears Bester got the freedom he said he wanted - at a massive cost to the women who survived being attacked and raped by him.

The correctional services department confirmed over the weekend it was "plausible" a burnt body found in Bester's cell in the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year was not, in fact, his and asked the public for help in tracking down the serial rapist and murderer.

For former police officer Anton Booysen, who Bester had repeatedly called and taunted during his "Facebook rapist" investigation, with the phrase "catch me if you can", that escape is enraging - particularly given the trauma already suffered by his victims.

"I've done my job. On my watch, I've done what I could," he told News24.

"But the guy that ruined those women's lives is now on the streets again. We should all be angry about that.

You feel like your hands are chopped off because you're not even with the police anymore, so you can't say, don't worry, I'll take care of this. It's frustrating.





In his 2011 interview with Labuschagne, Bester made no mention of his taunting phone calls to Booysen.

Instead, he claimed he had used a phone card to call the police officer (after he was arrested on a robbery charge in Alberton) because he felt so guilty about the stabbing death of 23-year-old Nomfundo Tyhulu, who he described in court as his long-distance "girlfriend".

"Somehow I liked her, somehow she told me her dreams, we got very close," Bester told Labuschagne.

"So, it drained me personally, night and day, it ate me inside. I could not sleep."

While Bester later pleaded guilty to Tyhulu's murder, he claimed in his interview with Labuschagne the killing was an "accident" that had occurred during a fight between the pair, who had been travelling together over a number of days.

As Labuschagne now points out, this was Bester's way of distancing himself from the gender-based violence he admitted to committing.

Bester, however, insisted his decision to call Booysen and plead guilty to the charges against him was his way of taking responsibility for his conduct.

"The reason that I did that was because I felt that's not me and I wanted to do right where I did wrong and I wanted to take responsibility, that's the word. And I wanted to give the people that got hurt in the process also that thing uthi [to say] okay, he's in jail and we've got justice, if that's what they want," he said.

Bester also initially claimed in the October 2011 interview with Labuschagne he was ready to spend his life in jail for her death, which occurred after he stabbed her in the chest at a Cape Town bed and breakfast, because "I never had a life".

"If I have to plead guilty to murder that I feel I never did intentionally and save the family and give the family, how can I say … closure or comfort, whatever, I think I'm more willing to do that, not even caring about my personal care because, as I said, I'm the one who made her leave Johannesburg," he said.

I'm the one who made her get to Cape Town, I'm the one who brought in the knife. If those elements were not there, she would probably still be walking in the streets right now

"I do not want to put anyone through any suffering. I think you can acknowledge, or you can understand, or you can see by my actions, but I did not intentionally kill her. That's my song if you believe it or not, whoever believes it, that's my story. Wherever she is at, be it heaven or wherever, she knows that I never wanted to kill her."

Bester remained adamant he never intended to kill Tyhulu - and then, in disturbing detail, described how he would have killed her if he wanted to murder her without being detected.

"If I wanted to stab her, I could have killed her in Durban, I could have killed her the first night we got to Cape Town, so that was not my intentions at all. If I wanted to kill her, I could have got her into Umtata, where there's much less people and got her into a bush … and killed her there," he told Labuschagne.

"So, my intentions were never to kill anyone. My intentions, my intentions with her were straightforward: I liked her, and things got twisted when it got twisted and we had a fight, the knife got out of hand, she got stabbed, I got stabbed in the process.

"I tried to stop it and there's no one in this world with two rape cases and a knife involved, and I'm wanted by cops, if I went to the cops and said we had a fight, she got stabbed in the process, no one was going to believe me.

"So that's the first thing, because I thought of that. Because that was the first thing to do obviously: wake up the owner of the B and B and let them come and then call the cops and get an ambulance there. But I thought, if I do that, it's like me saying, 'ok, I did the murder', you understand? That is my reason of running from that point."

After Labuschagne pointed out the rapes and murder committed by Bester had occurred within weeks of each other, he asked him if he was fearful "something like this [rape or murder] would happen again", if he did not hand himself over to the police.

Bester responded almost instantly: "Not really. I think all these incidents happened, yes they happened three times differently, but I feel also that I'm not that you should worry about leaving your woman in one room with me, that I'll rape her. And I feel that my rapes, especially the rape, because the murder I feel that it was just a pure, we fight over a knife, somebody gets stabbed in the process."

Labuschagne said the pattern of offences Bester admitted to committing gave him the impression "something had snapped" and the one-time fraudster's criminality had "gone onto the next level" - from "conning people" out of their money to the violent crime he later pleaded guilty to.

Bester responded: "Well, one thing I also feel like, I read the papers and I feel like they're talking about somebody else, not me. I look at these charges and I don't think that's me. I really don't think that's me."

Minutes later in the interview, Bester asks Labuschagne if his own alleged childhood abuse could be used as mitigation in the rape sentencing procedures that he was facing at the time.

The profiler answered: "I can't say to you don't get a psychologist's report or do get a psychologist's report. The question usually comes back to, well, there's been thousands of other people who've maybe even experienced worse things than you had or 10 times more of what you experienced as a child but haven't harmed anybody."

Speaking to News24 on Monday, Labuschagne said this interview was designed to persuade Bester to feel comfortable enough to talk about his crimes - but stressed he believed the murderer's claims he had accidentally killed Tyhulu were completely untrue.

He added, while Bester did not pose a threat to a female partner who was prepared to act as his "meal ticket" and look after him, he was at strong risk of harming other women.

"I don't think his partner is at a risk, but I definitely think he's at a risk of doing something to another girl. He's proven that he's a serial rapist, so you must treat him as one. I don't think his girlfriend, or his ex-victims are at risk, but would he be a risk to other women out there? Absolutely."



