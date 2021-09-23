EXCLUSIVE | 'We can still do things': Top school's coach quits ahead of hearing for sneaking pupil out

My Only Story Season 2: Back to School is a podcast series and live investigation. It is written and edited by Deon Wiggett and is a co-production of NPC My Only Story and News24.

A top South African water polo coach abruptly resigned from the prestigious St Andrew's College (SAC) in the Eastern Cape after facing disciplinary charges over an incident in which he signed a boy out of the school's hospital at night, without authorisation.



After teachers became aware of the pupil's absence, and the full details of the incident became known, the teacher was informed he would face disciplinary action related to the incident. He resigned shortly thereafter.

The coach, who has been identified as David Mackenzie, was employed by another prestigious boy's school in the same year and is currently teaching at a private school in Johannesburg. This was notwithstanding the fact questionable WhatsApp communication between the pupil in question and the teacher was discovered shortly after the event.

This investigation is ongoing.

Mackenzie coached the under-15 and first-team water polo teams and was also deputy housemaster of Espin House, one of six boarding houses at the 166-year-old Anglican school in Makhanda.

News24 sent him an extensive list of questions through his lawyer on Monday.

He did not respond to the questions, but his lawyer indicated they would consider the possibility of taking legal action.

At least two parents had raised formal complaints with the school against the teacher before the incident, News24 understands.

These complaints alleged Mackenzie was over-personal with parents too, discussing confidential information with them.

Other complaints against the teacher were that he also consumed alcohol with pupils in his flat and during activities outside the school.

'Frantic' search for missing boy

The incident that led to Mackenzie's resignation took place on a Saturday evening in June 2018 and involved a pupil who had been signed into the school's sanatorium (hospital).

The pupil's name is known to News24, but is not being disclosed to protect his identity.

A former teacher at SAC and the head of Armstrong House, Graeme Lucas-Bull, told My Only Story he was first alerted to the fact the pupil was missing when Armstrong House's deputy housemaster called him.

"He [the deputy housemaster] says, 'Graeme, there's something funny going on, there's something very weird - one of the pupils was supposed to be in his bed and he is not here. And then I got a message from the sanatorium saying he is not here, so Graeme what do I do?' So I said, 'You've got to find him'.

"What is happening is that he [the pupil] has been removed from the sanatorium by David Mackenzie, and he has apparently given the sanatorium the excuse that his father has given him permission to take him out of the sanatorium into his [Mackenzie's] care, which I found bizarre because that doesn't happen," Lucas-Bull told My Only Story.

Upon his return, he was instructed by SAC headmaster Alan Thompson to investigate what happened to the boy.

During the investigation, Lucas-Bull confiscated the pupil's phone on which he found messages between the pupil and Mackenzie that he collected as part of his investigation, which he considered "hair-raising".

He said:

What is he doing with this child? This is not his child. What is this adult man doing with this boy at 23:00/00:00 at night? We take it to the headmaster and the instruction is get the evidence, their phones - get the conversations and find out exactly what is going on.

"The conversation between this boy and [Mackenzie], I find alarming. The words used in that message were way more than just between as staff member and pupil."

News24 has seen the exchange, which took place on 3 June 2018 at around 21:00, the day after the incident.

"If I wasn't like I am, this wouldn't have happened. But this is impacting my job. I want to talk to you every day and see you every day. We just have to be clever now … nothing changes between us, I promise! We can still do things. You can come and visit when you saying you are visiting [redacted]…" the teacher said in a text to the pupil.

Mackenzie, in his exchange with the pupil, also expressed how "he loved the last 24 hours".

Another text read: "We have to start playing a bit of a game now [redacted]… When you speak to Bull, mention that I have said I will not be tutoring you anymore. Say that you feel very unhappy and alone now. If you don't mind. I have a plan. Do you trust me?

In a subsequent message he wrote: "OK, then we are on it. He will chat to you tomorrow. He is going to ask you where you go every evening, so you must say sometimes I help you with assignments, sometimes you chat to me and then sometimes you are playing Far Cry or whatever that game is with [redacted]. See you tomorrow."

In a response to News24 on Wednesday, Thompson said:

A member of staff highlighted the fact that Mr Mackenzie had signed two boys out of the sanatorium when they were on concussion watch after a rugby game to 'bunk out' and 'watch rugby in the house'.

He added Mackenzie was subsequently suspended on 7 June 2018, pending a disciplinary hearing that would have been convened on 11 June.

"Upon receipt of the charges of the disciplinary hearing, Mr Mackenzie resigned with immediate effect and left the employ of the college."

According to Thompson, information gathered following an investigation indicated the pupil spent the night with a friend in Espin House, where Mackenzie also had an apartment.

Asked whether the incident was reported to the police, he said "on the face of it" there was no evidence a crime had been committed.

"Had there been any evidence of a crime, the necessary reporting would have taken place.

Moves up north

A month after the incident, Mackenzie moved to Grey College in Bloemfontein.

When approached for comment, Grey, replying through its lawyers, said he had been appointed by the school governing body.

Asked whether anyone at the school had conducted any background or reference checks on Mackenzie before appointing him, it said:

It was not deemed necessary to conduct any background checks, and it was not done. Mr. Mackenzie provided our client with his curriculum vitae which also included his history of former employment. Mr. Mackenzie was appointed by the school governing body on the basis of his curriculum vitae, and upon recommendation by a former acquaintance already employed by Grey College Primary School.

It added it was not aware of any previous investigation or disciplinary hearing concerning Mackenzie while he was at St Andrew’s College.

In an email to News24, the school's lawyers wrote: "Our client does not have any knowledge of Mr Mackenzie's abrupt resignation from St Andrew's College and/or the reason for the abrupt resignation, other than knowing he left the employ of St Andrew's College."

When asked if anyone had spoken to Thompson, the comment in the school's initial responses referred to Grey College's answer regarding reference checks.

Thompson confirmed that Grey College had not made contact before Mackenzie's appointment when asked about this.

"No. Grey College school made no contact to check references, (and we had no knowledge of the fact that he had been employed there). Subsequently, other schools have approached us for references since, and we have shared all that we were able with them. Because of the amount of unsubstantiated allegations, on legal advice, we have had to carefully walk the line between disclosure of that which was necessary, and defamation."

Mackenzie currently coaches at Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg.

Reddam House headmaster Stephen Hazley told News24 rigorous background checks were done before Mackenzie was employed at the school.

"These include criminal checks, two reference checks, a sworn affidavit confirming that individuals have no criminal records and other checks aligned to the Child Protection Act."

My Only Story: Back to School premiered last week, and is an investigation into the suicide of Thomas Kruger at the school's sanatorium on 18 November 2018.

Mackenzie was one of Thomas' favourite teachers, according to his father, Charl Kruger.

Charl said Mackenzie had formed a strong bond with the boys he coached in polo.

As a parent, he said, he saw nothing wrong with his son's relationship with the coach. However, as the podcast revealed, he was alarmed on some occasions.

While Mackenzie was investigated after an inquest docket into Thomas' death was opened, the investigation against him was closed due to insufficient evidence.

Charl, however, insisted information he provided to the police included gross violations by a teacher of the code of ethics as stipulated by the SA Council for Educators (SACE).

According to the SACE's Code of Professional Ethics, teachers should refrain from using inappropriate language and behaviour in their interaction with pupils.

The code bars teachers registered with it from having inappropriate physical contact with pupils, courting them, and any form of sexual harassment, whether physical or otherwise.

It also compels teachers to use "appropriate language and behaviour in his or her interaction with learners, and acts in such a way as to elicit respect from the learners".

Why the investigation was closed

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed to News24 the case against Mackenzie was closed due to insufficient evidence.

"The case emanates from an inquest docket opened in 2018, where a 16-year-old Grade 10 learner from St Andrew's High School in Makhanda was found hanging in the school premises.

"Subsequent to the inquest, it was alleged that the deceased was having a relationship with a school employee, and a case of supply or display of child pornography was opened for further investigation," Kinana said.

News24 has seen correspondence from Makhanda's Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), indicating at the time the case would not be prosecuted because there was no evidence of a criminal offence by Mackenzie against pupils, including Thomas.

The DPP noted two "potential witnesses" were also unco-operative with the investigation at the time.

At that point, activities that allegedly took place in Mackenzie's flat were under question.

I accordingly decline to prosecute. The case docket is enclosed. The inquest docket … has been returned to the Grahamstown Detective Services. The inquest record has been returned to the magistrate for filing. Please inform Mr Charl Kruger, the father of Thomas Kruger, of my decision.

The DPP added:

*News24 is not naming the affected pupils at the time due to sensitivity and the fact that they were minors.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma or substance abuse please reach out to Sadag through its website or its helpline on 0800 567 567.

