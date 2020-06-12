50m ago

add bookmark

Expect more to die from TB and diabetes than Covid-19, says Zweli Mkhize

Malibongwe Dayimani
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the health department was still paying attention to leading killer diseases in the country like TB, diabetes, Aids, cardiovascular and cancer.
  • He believes the hype about Covid-19 should not fool anyone into thinking other diseases, which are prevalent in South Africa, have subsided.  
  • Mkhize said because Covid-19 was new and spreading devastatingly fast, having infected more than seven million across the globe, it was getting more attention.

While Covid-19 is the most talked about virus, TB and diabetes are silent killers that remain the leading causes of natural deaths in South Africa. 

This was said by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during a media briefing in East London on Friday. 

He said because Covid-19 was new and spreading devastatingly fast, having infected more than seven million across the globe, it was getting more attention. 

Mkhize added the hype about Covid-19 should not fool anyone into thinking other diseases, which are prevalent in South Africa, have subsided.

"We have many diseases that cause ill health and mortality more than Covid-19. It has become a problem because it's a new disease that the human race is not accustomed to, that's got no immunity against, no treatment. 

READ | People living with HIV, TB  at two to three fold higher risk of Covid-19 death

"Because it spreads very fast, is really the one that causes lots of concern. The fact that today the whole world has more than seven million people affected and that in South Africa every day our numbers are increasing, and the fact that it has actually increased mortality in a number of countries, is the reason why everybody is anxious about it. 

"Tuberculosis has still got more people that it has killed, as well as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases but because we have been used to these diseases and got treatment for them and we can cope with them, it doesn't appear as if they are big issues, actually they are," he said.

According to non-profit think tank Copenhagen Consensus Centre, about 450 000 people developed TB in South Africa annually, with 270 000 of those also living with HIV. With 89 000 deaths every year, TB remains the leading cause of death in South Africa.

Motorcycle ambulances 

Mkhize was speaking at the handing over of 100 motorcycle ambulances and 10 mobile clinics in East London on Friday. The ambulances are meant for the provincial Department of Health's rural clinics.  

He said: 

By the time we get to the end of the year you will find that the number of people who died from Covid-19 will be less than the number of people who died from other diseases.
Zweli Mkhize, health minister

"That is the point I was making earlier that we will not lose focus on the need to attend to HIV, antiretroviral treatment, TB treatment, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers and mental health -all these are very important to us." 

He added there were many more causes of death that needed to be managed together with Covid-19. "It's just that Covid-19 really occupies the mind of the global society and from that point of view we will always have a problem.

"We are focusing on everything and it is important that we keep a balance."

The designer of the motorcycle ambulances, Brian Harmse, said the machines have an oxygen tank, masks, hospital-size stretcher bed and first aid kit. It can carry up to 170kg and can move at 60km/h to care for the patient.

Clinic

Describing the reason behind the idea, Harmse added: "A few years back, there was a picture taken in the former Transkei where a sick person was being pushed in a wheelbarrow to a clinic. This is the solution to that."

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said: "These are not your ordinary scooters. They are specialised and have beds. We are introducing the use of scooters because for far too long our ambulances could not get to people in far-flung rural areas.

"Ours is a rural province and because of its terrain, we sometimes could not get to people who desperately need medical attention, especially when it rains. Not anymore.

"That will now be a thing of the past. With these scooters, we will be able to get to some of the most remote areas. We are ensuring that people in the hinterland also get an effective and efficient health-care service."

Related Links
Are those living with HIV more vulnerable to Covid-19? We do not know, says WHO
TB, HIV and Covid-19: Urgent questions as three pandemics collide
South Africa could face TB mask shortage because of coronavirus outbreak
Read more on:
zweli mkhizeeast londoncoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
One person bags R252k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7589 votes
Cricket
12% - 2184 votes
Soccer
24% - 4283 votes
Golf
7% - 1278 votes
Other
15% - 2779 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.15
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(+0.65)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.70)
Gold
1732.24
(+0.32)
Silver
17.45
(-0.90)
Platinum
812.00
(+1.62)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1922.00
(+1.52)
All Share
53693.06
(+0.75)
Top 40
49300.16
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10780.06
(+1.15)
Industrial 25
73366.93
(+0.77)
Resource 10
49511.60
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo