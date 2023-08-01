8h ago

Share

Expelled GOOD member threatens to sue as its fight with the DA in George turns even nastier

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shaun August is demanding that the GOOD party apologises for distributing flyers that accused him of being corrupt.
Shaun August is demanding that the GOOD party apologises for distributing flyers that accused him of being corrupt.
Peter Abrahams/Die Son
  • Shaun August threatened the GOOD party with legal action after it distributed flyers accusing him of being corrupt.
  • GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said the flyer merely highlighted issues already in the public domain.
  • August joined the DA after he was expelled from GOOD.

Shaun August is demanding a public apology from the GOOD party after it handed out flyers during the George by-elections accusing him of being corrupt, according to a lawyer's letter seen by News24.

August rejoined the DA - the party he left following acrimonious infighting and the later departure of Patricia de Lille - after GOOD expelled him following a "sex party" scandal during a hotly contested by-election in the Cape Winelands in 2022.

August instructed his legal team to send a lawyer's letter to the GOOD party management - he wants a public apology and the flyers recalled.

"Our client instructs that he had been maliciously defamed by unsubstantiated and false claims that he is a fraudster, among others, and that he had been convicted on a charge of 'vieslike gedrag' [nasty behaviour] and 'bedrog' [fraud],” the letter reads.

"The allegations of 'bedrog' en 'vieslike gedrag' amounts to deliberate and calculated misinformation aimed at defaming our client and destroying his character," it adds.

READ | The DA and GOOD both say their mayors run Witzenberg – and both have legal opinions backing them up

The flyers, which were distributed during by-elections in George, states "DA tel GOOD se oorskiet op" (DA picks up GOOD's leftovers).

The flyer further states that GOOD rejects having corrupt or immoral leaders.

"Shaun August was found guilty of sexual misconduct and fraud, leading to his suspension. Now, the DA is paying him big bucks every month to spread untrue stories," the flyer reads

It also takes a swipe at the DA's mayor of George, Leon van Wyk, asking why residents living in the town receive better service delivery compared to those living in areas with predominantly black and coloured people.

"The DA has time to play games while our people have to bend over backwards. This is the DA for you! GOOD will never stop fighting for better conditions in areas such as Borchards en Pacaltsdorp," reads the flyer.

This was the flyer that was distributed by the GOO
A copy of the flyer distributed by the GOOD party
Supplied

August now wants the GOOD party to recall the relevant flyers, cease further distribution of it, and immediately publish an apology, which is to be disseminated on social media platforms as well as in the print media in the George area.

"Should you fail to adhere to this demand, our instructions are to include this dreaded incident in our client's claim for suing GOOD for all the damage caused to his career and reputation as a result of your unlawful and illegal prosecution of him in your disciplinary procedures," the letter states.

August told News24 the GOOD party was trying to destroy his reputation.

"GOOD has never charged me with anything, they are deliberately trying to discredit me. I dedicated my life to the GOOD party, I was on the ground and saw how the party became the third largest party in the province," he said.

READ | GOOD says it will sue the DA for defamation damages so big it will stop lying

However, GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron is unapologetic.

He said: 

The DA has chosen to associate itself with a person who was expelled from GOOD under a cloud of controversy. The content of the flyer merely highlighted issues already in the public domain.

Herron said the flyer in question was in response to a flyer produced by the DA.

The DA flyer stated: "The GOOD party is busy getting rid of its senior leaders. (Don't vote for a party that works against you)."

News24 approached the DA for comment. It will be added once received. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dagoodbrett herronshaun augustwestern capecape towncorruptionpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12118 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.07
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.79
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
937.47
-0.1%
Palladium
1,270.86
-0.2%
Gold
1,954.15
-0.6%
Silver
24.49
-1.1%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,718
+0.1%
All Share
79,036
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,151
-0.2%
Industrial 25
109,437
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,319
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo