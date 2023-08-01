Expelled GOOD member threatens to sue as its fight with the DA in George turns even nastier

Shaun August threatened the GOOD party with legal action after it distributed flyers accusing him of being corrupt.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said the flyer merely highlighted issues already in the public domain.

August joined the DA after he was expelled from GOOD.

Shaun August is demanding a public apology from the GOOD party after it handed out flyers during the George by-elections accusing him of being corrupt, according to a lawyer's letter seen by News24.

August rejoined the DA - the party he left following acrimonious infighting and the later departure of Patricia de Lille - after GOOD expelled him following a "sex party" scandal during a hotly contested by-election in the Cape Winelands in 2022.

August instructed his legal team to send a lawyer's letter to the GOOD party management - he wants a public apology and the flyers recalled.

"Our client instructs that he had been maliciously defamed by unsubstantiated and false claims that he is a fraudster, among others, and that he had been convicted on a charge of 'vieslike gedrag' [nasty behaviour] and 'bedrog' [fraud],” the letter reads.

"The allegations of 'bedrog' en 'vieslike gedrag' amounts to deliberate and calculated misinformation aimed at defaming our client and destroying his character," it adds.

The flyers, which were distributed during by-elections in George, states "DA tel GOOD se oorskiet op" (DA picks up GOOD's leftovers).

The flyer further states that GOOD rejects having corrupt or immoral leaders.

"Shaun August was found guilty of sexual misconduct and fraud, leading to his suspension. Now, the DA is paying him big bucks every month to spread untrue stories," the flyer reads

It also takes a swipe at the DA's mayor of George, Leon van Wyk, asking why residents living in the town receive better service delivery compared to those living in areas with predominantly black and coloured people.

"The DA has time to play games while our people have to bend over backwards. This is the DA for you! GOOD will never stop fighting for better conditions in areas such as Borchards en Pacaltsdorp," reads the flyer.

August now wants the GOOD party to recall the relevant flyers, cease further distribution of it, and immediately publish an apology, which is to be disseminated on social media platforms as well as in the print media in the George area.

"Should you fail to adhere to this demand, our instructions are to include this dreaded incident in our client's claim for suing GOOD for all the damage caused to his career and reputation as a result of your unlawful and illegal prosecution of him in your disciplinary procedures," the letter states.

August told News24 the GOOD party was trying to destroy his reputation.

"GOOD has never charged me with anything, they are deliberately trying to discredit me. I dedicated my life to the GOOD party, I was on the ground and saw how the party became the third largest party in the province," he said.

However, GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron is unapologetic.

He said:

The DA has chosen to associate itself with a person who was expelled from GOOD under a cloud of controversy. The content of the flyer merely highlighted issues already in the public domain.

Herron said the flyer in question was in response to a flyer produced by the DA.

The DA flyer stated: "The GOOD party is busy getting rid of its senior leaders. (Don't vote for a party that works against you)."

News24 approached the DA for comment. It will be added once received.




