Expensive whisky and water tankers just some of the gifts MPs received in 2021

The Register of Members' Interests for 2021 has been published.

The register shows MPs received cellphones, expensive whisky and even food hampers.

The register also shows that most MPs own properties in the country's well-located areas.

From blankets to food to water tankers and expensive whisky, South African lawmakers were spoilt with gifts in 2021.



On Monday, the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests released the Register of Members' Interests for 2021.

Deputy President David Mabuza, the leader of government business in Parliament, received a box of goodies from Standard Bank, a box of surgical masks from the "SG's office", and two blankets and two hats from a chief in Free State.

Mabuza listed three properties – one in Nelspruit, valued at R800 000, and two properties in Barberton, priced at R550 000 and R6 million.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina received 300 blankets, 200 food hampers, 20 water tanks and hundreds of school uniforms. These were received by the Al-Imdaad Foundation and the MTN Foundation.

Furthermore, telecom giant Vodacom gave Majodina two cows, valued at R1 500 each.

Majodina also has two properties in the Eastern Cape, valued at R2.8 million and R3.4 million.

EFF leader Julius Malema listed various trusts in his submission.

Malema has an 800 square metre property in Pretoria and a 2 025 square metre property in Pitsedisulejang, North West.

Malema's deputy, Floyd Shivambu, got two tickets to watch a football match between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Seville FC.

The tickets were valued at €250 (R3 924 at today's value).

DA leader John Steenhuisen had little to declare.

The Brenthurst Foundation paid for his accommodation and airline tickets to Somaliland. He was part of a delegation to monitor Somaliland's election.

The DA's parliamentary chief whip, Natasha Mazzone, declared a monthly hair treatment, worth R2 000.

Police Minister Bheki Cele declared his government pension fund and one property in Durban.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi listed a R15 999 Huawei P40 Pro 5G phone.

She received two traditional handbags, worth R5 000, a traditional Musisi dress and bag, valued at R2 500, two boxes of Yep Yep sparkling wines, valued at R1 500, and two Drip sneakers, valued at R2 000.

Kubayi also declared two properties - one in Soweto and another in Midrand.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu declared her 500 shares, totalling R30 000, in Sanlam as well as an investment in Edgebay Investments. She also listed her government pension fund and a Johannesburg property.

In a statement, the chairpersons of the joint committee, Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi, said ethical behaviour was an integral pillar in ensuring an accountable Parliament.

"Parliament must, at all times, lead the way to establish the credibility necessary to engender trust from the people of South Africa. The committee reiterates the importance of disclosure of interests and welcomes the commitment shown by MPs from both Houses to uphold the good standing of Parliament by declaring their interests.

"The committee is of the considered view that its work is enhanced by the release of the register, as it ensures accountability from MPs," the statement read.

