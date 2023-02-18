18m ago

Expert panel to weigh in on restricted fishing in bid to conserve penguin colonies

accreditation
Nicole McCain
African penguins squabbling in the water in the Betty's Bay Marine Protected Area in the Western Cape.
Peter Chadwick
  • A panel of international experts has been appointed to weigh in on fishing restrictions around penguin colonies.
  • Temporary closures have been in place since September in a bid to halt declining population numbers.
  • At the current rate of decline, penguins could be functionally extinct in the next 15 years.

An expert panel has been appointed to advise the government on fishing restrictions around key penguin colonies.

Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy appointed the panel to give input on the management of the small pelagic (anchovy and sardines) fishery and its impact on African penguins.

In September 2022, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment temporarily closed some areas around major penguin colonies to commercial fishing for anchovy and sardines.

The limitation, which will be in place until mid-April, aims to "[ensure] the survival of the species while balancing ecological and socio-economic interests". 

The next step will be determined by the findings of the expert panel, Creecy added.

The members -  Professor André Punt (USA), Dr Ana Parma (Argentina), Dr Eva Plagányi (Australia), Professor Philip Trathan (UK), and Professor Robert Furness (UK) - were appointed after consultation with representatives from the fishing and bird conservation sectors.

"The panel will advise the department on the appropriateness and value of fishing limitations for penguin trends. This is a key issue as the sardine stock in South African waters remains at low levels. Competition for food is thought to be among one of the pressures contributing to the decline of African Penguin populations," Creecy said.

"Other pressures include shipping traffic and the associated noise and vibrations, pollution and degradation of suitable nesting habitats through historical removal of guano and coastal commercial, and residential developments."

Craig Smith, WWF South Africa Marine Programme senior manager, hopes that the panel will provide "an objective assessment of the current status", along with "meaningful recommendations that will arrest the rapid decline of the African penguin".

"We are not advocating for the closure of the fishery, but merely requesting that the fishing industry fishes in less sensitive areas that would have less impact on the environment and in this case, the African penguins," Smith said.

"We do not take our science-based positions lightly but within the framework of acknowledging that both people and penguins form integral parts of the broader pelagic ecosystem. To this end, the African penguin has been pushed to such a precarious position that we are now compelled to take every action possible to stem their loss from these ecosystems."

He added that while the organisation welcomed the fishing restrictions, they do not adequately cover the core foraging area of African penguins and only offer a temporary solution.

Smith said:

The extended closure is expected to end mid-April, which is still within the breeding period of the African penguins and therefore does not offer full protection for this vulnerable part of their life history.

The DFFE has been in discussion with the fishing industry since early last year in an attempt to find a way to protect the endangered seabirds. The fishing restrictions come on the back of a failed management plan, put into action in 2013, which did little to show any real improvement in colony numbers.

The colonies identified for intervention were Dassen Island, Robben Island, Stony Point, Dyer, St Croix and Bird Islands. These islands are home to about 88% of breeding pairs of African penguins along the South African coastline.

Experts have estimated there are only 15 years left to save the African penguin from becoming functionally extinct. Their numbers have declined drastically – from around 52 000 pairs in 2004 to 13 200 pairs in 2019.

African Penguins on the beach at the Boulders Penguin Colony, part of the Table Mountain National Park, in Simonstown.

African penguins feed primarily on sardines and anchovies, which are also caught by the purse-seine fishery - the largest fishery by tonnage in South Africa.

When fish stocks are low, resource competition makes it even harder for penguins to find enough food, particularly when they remain close to their colonies and their chicks when breeding.

Research carried out in 2008 found that restricted fishing around four breeding colonies slowed down the rate of population decline from around 7% to 5% per year. The experiment also showed significant beneficial effects for chick survival.

South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) welcomed the appointment of the expert panel, and said it hoped the recommendations would be based on available data and seek to "benefit African penguins but also the South African people in terms of long-term benefits for biodiversity".

"The main prey of the African penguin is sardine and anchovy, and all available measures must be taken to improve fish availability for seabirds and for sardine stocks to recover from their current low levels. We are eagerly awaiting the recommendations from the panel and look forward to future conservation actions to be taken by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to improve the conservation status of the African penguin," said Dr Katta Ludynia, Sanccob's research manager.

However, in the meantime, Sanccob has called for fishing restrictions to remain in place.

"We urge the minister to extend the closures until the international panel has finalised its work. For a successful breeding season, the penguins rely on sufficient food during the entire year, thus opening the areas to fishing in mid-April could be detrimental as birds may abandon their chicks if not finding sufficient food later in the season," said Ludynia.

"We hope that the panel will support the need for long-term or permanent closures around the main African penguin breeding islands, based on the evidence that the conservation sector has supplied to the Minister originating from over 12 years of scientific research into the effects of fisheries closures on penguin populations."


Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
