44m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | The process behind Archbishop Desmond Tutu's ‘water cremation’

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Photo: Facebook/Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Photo: Facebook/Desmond Tutu
  • Aquamation consists of cremation by water rather than fire.
  • The method, also known as alkaline hydrolysis, was introduced in South Africa in 2019.
  • It uses heat, pressure and water with a high alkaline level in the cremation process.

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be reduced to dust by aquamation, a new cremation method using water that funerary parlours are touting as environmentally friendly.

Tutu, who vociferously campaigned for gentler stewardship of the earth, will be cremated privately, and his ashes interred behind the pulpit at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

Like human composting, a technique of composting bodies with layers of organic material like leaves or wood chips, aquamation is authorised only in certain countries.

The introduction of aquamation to South Africa was introduced in 2019, reported Business Insider SA.

READ | Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation - no flames, just water and heat

Aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, consists of cremation by water rather than fire.

The body of the deceased is immersed for three to four hours in a mixture of water and a strong alkali like potassium hydroxide in a pressurised metal cylinder and heated to around 150 degrees Celsius.

It is a saving of over 90% energy compared to using the traditional method. Also 20% to 30% more ash remains are returned to the family.

The process liquifies everything except for the bones, which are then dried in an oven and reduced to white dust, placed in an urn and handed to relatives.

First developed in the early 1990s as a way to discard the bodies of animals used in experiments, the method was then used to dispose of cows during the mad cow disease epidemic, US-based researcher Philip R. Olson says.

In the 2000s, US medical schools used aquamation to dispose of donated human cadavers, before the practice made its way into the funeral industry, he wrote in a 2014 paper.

ALSO READ | We now bury the dead differently: cremations and grave recycling

Tutu, who died on Boxing Day aged 90, was known for his modest lifestyle.

He left instructions that his funeral ceremony should be simple and without frills.

The anti-apartheid hero, whose funeral was held on Saturday, specifically asked for a cheap coffin and an eco-friendly cremation.

"The Archbishop was very clear on his wishes for his funeral. He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending. He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral," according to the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Q&A by Avbob: What aquamation is all about
How does the process actually work?

With aquamation, the beloved’s body is respectfully laid out in a receptacle, which is then placed in a sterile, stainless-steel chamber.

A combination of gentle water flow, moderate temperatures and alkalinity are then used to hasten the natural process, and all organic material is benignly broken down into its most basic building blocks.

At the end, the sterile process water is released for recycling – our bodies are made of about 63% water to begin with – and only the inorganic minerals remain. These are then lightly processed into powder and returned to the family in an urn.

Is acid used?

No. Aquamation uses a catalyst called alkali which, in fact, is the chemical opposite of acid. Alkalis are made from sodium and potassium salts.

Are the alkalis used in this process safe for the environment?

Yes. The water-based process uses a solution of 95% water and 5% alkali (a combination of sodium and potassium hydroxide). By the end of the process, the chemicals will have been completely absorbed and neutralised, and will no longer remain in the water solution.

Why is this seen as an environmentally friendly choice?

It’s a cleaner, kinder process. With aquamation, there is no direct emission of harmful greenhouse gases or mercury into the atmosphere. It is also extremely energy efficient, with more than 90% energy savings compared to flame cremation, and with just 1/10th of the carbon footprint.

What is the impact of the water usage?

The aquamation process uses as much water as a single household uses in a day. This includes the water used in the actual process, along with the final rinsing of the mineral remains and of the stainless-steel chamber.

With burial space in urban areas worldwide becoming increasingly scarce and expensive, aquamation has obvious attractions.

Its advocates say water is a gentler way to go than flames and emits less greenhouse gases.

According to UK-based firm Resomation, aquamation uses five times less energy than fire, and reduces a funeral's emissions of greenhouse gases by around 35%.

Additional reporting by News24

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
desmond tutucape town
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.32
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,897.21
0.0%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo