EXPLAINER | What is the special remission of prison sentence that saved Zuma from incarceration?

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced a special remission on Friday, aimed at alleviating overcrowding in prisons.

While Jacob Zuma returned to prison on Friday morning, the special remission meant he was released shortly after being processed.

Zuma was meant to finish serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of a Constitutional Court order.

Some may be left with questions about the special remission of the prison sentence programme that effectively ensured former president Jacob Zuma would not have to be reincarcerated after his medical parole was declared unlawful.



Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced the special remission on Friday, which is aimed at alleviating overcrowding in prisons.

He said the remission was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

Lamola added the remission would see approximately 9 488 inmates released from prison, which included Zuma, who had returned to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal for less than two hours.

Zuma had returned to prison following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the Gauteng High Court's decision his release on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional.

He was initially incarcerated after being handed a 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear and testify before the State Capture Commission.



Zuma was arrested in July 2021 and only served two months of his sentence before the then-national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, took a decision to parole him.

What is the special remission of sentence?

The Constitution enables and empowers the president to pardon or reprieve offenders and remit any fines, penalties or forfeitures.

This special remission by Ramaphosa means certain categories of inmates sentenced to less than two years in prison become eligible for a reduction in their sentences of up to two years.

According to the proclamation of the remission that was gazetted on Friday, this would benefit not only inmates, but also those who are under correctional supervision and on parole.

Who will benefit from the special remission?

Probationers, parolees, and sentenced offenders will be granted 12 months special remission of sentence with the exception of inmates sentenced for:

Sexual offences.

Murder.

Attempted murder.

Crimes against the safety of the state.

Convicts sentenced to life.

Violations under the Domestic Violence Act.

Child abuse.

Gender-based violence.

Armed robbery.

Tampering, destroying or damaging essential infrastructure.

Offenders who are classified as low risk will receive an additional 12-month remission of their sentence.

How will the remission work?

While Zuma became the first convict to benefit from the special remission, others who will benefit will be released within 12 weeks.

The process will also be carried out in phases starting with women, children, the elderly, the youth and inmates with disabilities.

Offenders who qualify will have to provide a set of fingerprints and DNA samples, which will be compared on the police database as a prerequisite before placement.

Is this the first remission of its kind by Ramaphosa?

This is the third remission approved by Ramaphosa since taking over the reins from Zuma.

The first was in December 2019 and the second in 2020, which related to the Covid-19 pandemic and was called the Covid-19 2020 Special Parole Dispensation.

According to the Department of Correctional Services' annual report for the 2021/22 financial year, these remissions resulted in the "a temporary decrease in the inmate population".

"The inmate population trend from 2019/20 to 2021/22 reflects an overall decrease of 11 226 inmates from 154 440 to 143 223," the report noted.

"This constitutes an overall decrease of 7.84% over a three-year period.

"However, the inmate population increased by 2 275 from 140 948 to 143 223 inmates between the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

"This translates to an overall increase of 1.58% between the last two financial years."



