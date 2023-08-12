1h ago

Share

EXPLAINER | What is the special remission of prison sentence that saved Zuma from incarceration?

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma
Daily Sun
  • Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced a special remission on Friday, aimed at alleviating overcrowding in prisons.
  • While Jacob Zuma returned to prison on Friday morning, the special remission meant he was released shortly after being processed.
  • Zuma was meant to finish serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of a Constitutional Court order. 

Some may be left with questions about the special remission of the prison sentence programme that effectively ensured former president Jacob Zuma would not have to be reincarcerated after his medical parole was declared unlawful.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced the special remission on Friday, which is aimed at alleviating overcrowding in prisons.

He said the remission was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

Lamola added the remission would see approximately 9 488 inmates released from prison, which included Zuma, who had returned to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal for less than two hours.

Zuma had returned to prison following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the Gauteng High Court's decision his release on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional.

He was initially incarcerated after being handed a 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear and testify before the State Capture Commission.

Zuma was arrested in July 2021 and only served two months of his sentence before the then-national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, took a decision to parole him.

What is the special remission of sentence?

The Constitution enables and empowers the president to pardon or reprieve offenders and remit any fines, penalties or forfeitures.

This special remission by Ramaphosa means certain categories of inmates sentenced to less than two years in prison become eligible for a reduction in their sentences of up to two years.

According to the proclamation of the remission that was gazetted on Friday, this would benefit not only inmates, but also those who are under correctional supervision and on parole.

Who will benefit from the special remission?

Probationers, parolees, and sentenced offenders will be granted 12 months special remission of sentence with the exception of inmates sentenced for:

  • Sexual offences.
  • Murder.
  • Attempted murder.
  • Crimes against the safety of the state.
  • Convicts sentenced to life.
  • Violations under the Domestic Violence Act.
  • Child abuse.
  • Gender-based violence.
  • Armed robbery.
  • Tampering, destroying or damaging essential infrastructure.

Offenders who are classified as low risk will receive an additional 12-month remission of their sentence.

How will the remission work?

While Zuma became the first convict to benefit from the special remission, others who will benefit will be released within 12 weeks.

The process will also be carried out in phases starting with women, children, the elderly, the youth and inmates with disabilities.

Offenders who qualify will have to provide a set of fingerprints and DNA samples, which will be compared on the police database as a prerequisite before placement.

Is this the first remission of its kind by Ramaphosa?

This is the third remission approved by Ramaphosa since taking over the reins from Zuma.

The first was in December 2019 and the second in 2020, which related to the Covid-19 pandemic and was called the Covid-19 2020 Special Parole Dispensation.

According to the Department of Correctional Services' annual report for the 2021/22 financial year, these remissions resulted in the "a temporary decrease in the inmate population".

"The inmate population trend from 2019/20 to 2021/22 reflects an overall decrease of 11 226 inmates from 154 440 to 143 223," the report noted.

"This constitutes an overall decrease of 7.84% over a three-year period.

"However, the inmate population increased by 2 275 from 140 948 to 143 223 inmates between the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

"This translates to an overall increase of 1.58% between the last two financial years."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosajacob zumaparolespecial remission of sentence
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 258 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 2127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.06
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
912.33
-0.1%
Palladium
1,290.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,913.80
0.0%
Silver
22.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo