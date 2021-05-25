13m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Why we celebrate Africa Day

Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Why does the continent celebrate Africa Day?
Why does the continent celebrate Africa Day?
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • Africa Day was first marked over six decades ago.
  • SA's freedom from colonialism and apartheid was one of the key drivers of African unity.
  • This year's theme looks at the importance of culture, heritage and language.

Each year, the African Union (AU) commemorates International Africa Day on 25 May.

It is usually marked by festivals, concerts and speeches.

But, beyond the colourful festivities, what's the point?

In South Africa, the day is a reminder of the country's relationship with the continent from which it was largely cut off during the apartheid era.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter this week is a reminder of the cooperative role South Africa can play, and the benefits it stands to reap from platforms like the Continental Free Trade Area, which is a single market for goods and services to move across countries in a similar structure to the European Union.

EXPLAINER | What are Special Drawing Rights and why is Ramaphosa calling for it?

The president's statement echoed the ANC's wish for Africa Day.

"Consistent with our January 8 statement, the ANC is very confident that the African Continental Free Trade Area, which came into operation on 1 January 2021, will offer new opportunities for industrialisation, economic growth and intra-African trade," the ruling party said in a statement.

The history

The first time Africa Day was celebrated in some form, in Accra in 1958, there were only eight independent countries involved in the celebrations.

Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president after independence in 1957, convened the First Congress of Independent African States.

The conference was meant to be a collective platform, on which newly formed states could build a post-colonial legacy.

WATCH | People take to the streets across SA in solidarity with Palestine

The discussions were in the vein of Pan-Africanism, a political and cultural movement, which had its roots in the mid-19th century ideas of formerly enslaved people in the West Indies and the United States of America. It moved to Africa through the support for the continent's liberation movements.

South Africa's role

The apartheid regime prevented the ANC from attending the 1958 congress - but the ANC, at the time, was able to send a memorandum to Nkrumah and the delegates.

ANC activist Alfred Hutchison, who had just been acquitted of treason charges, delivered the memorandum. He never returned.

Also at the first conference was Patrick Duncan, a member of the old Liberal Party of South Africa, who later joined the Pan-Africanist Congress, according to South African history archives.

The National Liberation Front of Algeria and the Union of Cameroonian Peoples were among the other liberation movements at the conference.

It was such a success that it was decided the day would "mark each year the onward progress of the liberation movement in Africa and to symbolise the determination of the people of Africa to free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation".

The African Union

By 1963, 32 African countries were independent and met in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to form the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

The organisation's "primary aim will be to 'decolonise' the remaining bastions of white rule in Southern Rhodesia, South Africa, Mozambique and Angola", the BBC reported at the time.

They met on 25 May, and it had been a year in the making.

It saw the launch of the OAU Charter.

Over the next few years, the OAU supported liberation movements, like the ANC. And, in particular, pressured the international community to impose sanctions on the apartheid government.

In 2001, the OAU was dissolved, and was replaced by the African Union.

The new formation had a broader mandate of development, peace and security, in order to address the new set of problems the continent faced.

In the years since, the AU has used the day to launch a series of programmes, which focuses on issues like gender, youth and health.

This year's theme - Arts, Culture and Heritage - looks at preserving and restoring history, identity and culture.

The Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
african unionafrica day
Lottery
R115k for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2756 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
21% - 10364 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
73% - 35097 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.84
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.56
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,881.31
+0.0%
Silver
27.56
-0.8%
Palladium
2,740.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,186.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,144
+0.1%
All Share
66,100
+0.1%
Resource 10
65,619
-1.2%
Industrial 25
85,020
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,983
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo