1h ago

add bookmark

Expropriation without compensation not intended to punish anyone - parliamentary committee

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC MP Mathole Motshekga chairing the ad hoc committee that is amending Section 25 of the Constitution on Thursday. (Jan Gerber, News24)
ANC MP Mathole Motshekga chairing the ad hoc committee that is amending Section 25 of the Constitution on Thursday. (Jan Gerber, News24)
  • A constitutional amendment to allow expropriation without compensation is not intended to punish anyone, said the chairperson of the ad hoc committee amending Section 25, Mathole Motshekga.
  • This after AgriSA expressed concerns in this regard.
  • It was one of the organisations who presented its views on the amendment to the committee, a process which will continue on Wednesday.

Changing the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation is not intended to punish anyone, but to address historic injustices, said the chairperson of the ad hoc committee working on such an amendment, Mathole Motshekga.

On Tuesday, the committee heard oral presentations from organisations, including AgriSA, which represents several farmers' unions.

The organisation is opposed to amending the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation but is in favour of land reform.

Concluding its presentation, AgriSA executive director Christo van der Rheede said: "I want to stress we need to come together as a nation. We need to find a common solution, not one that is aimed at punishing people, or destroying the economy, but one that is built on consensus and is incentivising these kinds or partnership."

He added the biggest challenge was financing.  

"We cannot afford this country to go economically in the wrong direction any further.

"We need to find a way and this is where the agricultural sector has done quite a lot of good to build the economy to ensure there's food on the table. But we need to find an alternative to an amendment to the Constitution."

Christo van der Rheede, new executive director of Agri SA. (file)

Van der Rheede said AgriSA had proposed many solutions, but the setbacks have been caused by government departments not working together.

Motshekga said: "This process is aimed that we all work together to ensure that we find a South African solution."

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked whether AgriSA acknowledged that farmers benefitted from a crime against humanity.

ALSO READ | Mabuza explains how expropriation forms part of govt's land reform programme

Van der Rheede said currently farmers provided food, bring in foreign exchange and were responsible for job creation at a massive scale of 800 000 per year.

"We cannot deny what has happened in the past, but we need to have a very, very holistic view to addressing the social injustices of the past," he added.  

Head of land affairs at AgriSA Dr Annelize Crosby said it should never be understood to say it was opposing land reform, its concerns were how it was done and the consequences of the way it was done.

"My understanding, as a constitutional lawyer, has always been that our Constitution is underpinned by the concept of restorative justice. There was never any intention to punish anybody for what happened in the past," she added.

Crosby said the cost of land reform should be borne by society, and not by individuals who were thereby punished for past injustices.

Motshekga said: "The process we are embarking on is not meant to punish anybody, but to address historic injustices. So, there's a difference of punishment of people and addressing historical injustices."

The committee will hear further presentations on Wednesday.  

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentmathole motshekgambuyiseni ndlozichristo van der rheedeannnelize crosbysection 25expropriation without compensation
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6656 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4409 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6503 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.79
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.36
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.53
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.32
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.6)
Gold
1,726.86
(-0.7)
Silver
25.12
(-2.5)
Platinum
1,174.00
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,624.50
(+0.1)
All Share
65,319
(0.0)
Top 40
59,793
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,920
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,265
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,366
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo