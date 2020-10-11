27m ago

add bookmark

Expropriation without compensation not 'silver bullet', says De Lille as bill submitted to Parliament

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24
  • The government's Expropriation Bill 2020 has been submitted to Parliament for introduction after it was gazetted last Friday.
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said expropriation without compensation was not the silver bullet for land reform.
  • In July 2018, Deputy President David Mabuza chaired an Inter-Ministerial Committee on land reform.

Expropriation of property without compensation is not a silver bullet for land reform and redress, says Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

The Presidential Advisory Panel's report on land reform and agriculture has agreed no compensation is only but one acquisition mechanism that in appropriate cases will enable land reform and redress.

The panel's work is now contained in the Expropriation Bill 2020.

At a press briefing on Sunday, De Lille said the bill had been submitted to Parliament for introduction.

De Lille was joined virtually by Rural Development, Land Reform and Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

READ | Expropriation without compensation: Process to amend the Constitution is under way again

The bill, gazetted on Friday, is set to replace the Expropriation Act of 1975 that is inconsistent with the Constitution.

De Lille said:
Expropriation of property with nil compensation is not a silver bullet. It is only but one acquisition mechanism that in appropriate cases will enable land reform and redress, as agreed by the Presidential Advisory Panel Report on Land Reform and Agriculture.

She added the Constitution provided that compensation for expropriation should be "just and equitable" having regard to all relevant circumstances.

"The bill outlines circumstances when it may be just and equitable for nil compensation to be paid. It does not prescribe that nil compensation will be paid in these circumstances. The bill provides that the amount of compensation will be determined by the courts," De Lille said.

Parts of the Bill states:

  • It may be just and equitable for nil compensation to be paid where land is expropriated in the public interest, where the land is not being used and the owner's main purpose is not to develop the land or use it to generate income, but to benefit from appreciation of its market value.
  • Where an organ of state holds land that it is not using for its core functions and is not reasonably likely to require the land for its future activities in that regard, and the organ of state acquired the land for no consideration.
  • Notwithstanding registration of ownership in terms of the Deeds Registries Act, 1937 (Act No 47 of 1937), where an owner has abandoned the land by failing to exercise control over it.
  • Where the market value of the land is equivalent to, or less than, the present value of direct state investment or subsidy in the acquisition and beneficial capital improvement of the land and when the nature or condition of the property poses a health, safety or physical risk to persons or other property.
  • When a court or arbitrator determines the amount of compensation in terms of Section 23 of the Land Reform (Labour Tenants) Act, 1996 (Act No 3 of 1996), it may be just and equitable for nil compensation to be paid, having regard to all relevant circumstances.

De Lille said the bill brought certainty to South Africans and investors as it clearly outlined how expropriation could be done and on what basis.

"This legislative certainty is critical as we rebuild our economy and invest in our communities. This existing Expropriation Act dates back to 1975. The Presidential Advisory Panel Report pointed out that it is inconsistent with the Constitution, and the correction of this has been long-delayed. The panel pointed out that the 1975 act undermines the constitutionally enshrined principles of lawful, procedurally fair and reasonable administrative justice," she added.

READ | Land report: AfriForum says 100 000 submissions not considered, Parliament wants case dismissed

Deputy President David Mabuza said: "It is recognition of the urgency required to address the injustices of the past and restore land rights in a responsible manner, while ensuring that food security is maintained; that equitable spatial justice is achieved; and that continuation of investment to expand our industrial base is secured."

South Africans will have the opportunity to have their say as Parliament considers, debates and consults on the bill through the next process.

The bill can be accessed here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ramaphosa says he'll deliver on land promise, empower more black farmers
Government to assess failed land reform projects - Mabuza
Govt set to release 700 000 hectares of vacant, underutilised land for agriculture
Read more on:
patricia de lilleparliamentcape townland expropriation
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3319 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3153 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo