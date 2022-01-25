1h ago

'Extensive damage' to Pretoria clinic as burglars make off with computers, equipment

Nicole McCain
A Pretoria clinic was targeted by burglars, who stole 25 computers and other equipment.
  • A Pretoria clinic has suffered "extensive damage" during a burglary.
  • The burglars fled with 25 computers and other equipment on Friday.
  • No medication was stolen, and the clinic has resumed operations.

The Gazankulu Clinic in Saulsville was broken into on Friday. The clinic is one of four providing primary healthcare in the greater Atteridgeville area and provides important support services to the City of Tshwane's Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The burglars left "extensive damage" in their wake, said City of Tshwane MMC for Health Rina Marx.

"I personally visited the clinic… to assess the extent of the damage and it became immediately clear that the damage was extensive," she said.

"The intruders used crowbars to force access into the building, damaging the main gate and doors."

No medication was stolen during the burglary, said Marx.

The clinic has resumed operations, but some administrative functions have been affected.

"This criminal act is not only an attack on City property but a direct attack [on] the residents of Saulsville and Atteridgeville as it impacts on service provision to the community.

"City officials are working with the police to investigate the matter."

The burglary came after five healthcare workers were robbed at gunpoint at a pop-up vaccination site in Soshanguve, also in the City of Tshwane, on Friday.

The robbers made off with cash, vaccination programme gadgets, two tablets and five cellphones after attacking the healthcare workers at a pop-up vaccination site next to Rivoningo Primary School.

In a statement on Sunday, the Gauteng health department said the victims were members of the Pulse Health team, which offered support to the department.

The incident happened a month after a mobile vaccination team was robbed at gunpoint at a pop-up vaccination site at the Wonder City Taxi Rank in Soshanguve on 4 December 2021.

