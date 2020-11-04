36m ago

add bookmark

Extortion gangs link to Gugulethu massacre - reports

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
(Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
  • The victims killed in Monday's bloodbath in Gugulethu are said to have links to a notorious gang, TimesLive reports.
  • The gang is said to specialise in cash-in-transit heists, with its leader awaiting trial for such a case.
  • One of the women killed in the bloodbath was allegedly a known drug dealer.

The victims killed in a massacre in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Monday are said to have links to gangs operating in the area, reports have said.

TimesLive quoted sources who allege one of the women killed in the bloodbath was a known drug dealer who had been withholding money from an extortion gang operating in the area, as well as Khayelitsha, Philippi East and Lower Crossroads.

One of the gangs, named "Boko Haram", reportedly specialises in cash-in-transit heists, with its leader allegedly awaiting trial for such a case.

The alleged second-in-command, Nkululeko "Nkuja" Tuntubele, who owned local tavern Corner Lounge, was shot dead on 25 September. Ayanda Bhorey Mtila, another prominent member of the gang, was buried last weekend.

According to the publication, the murders are said to be linked to a battle with "The Guptas", another gang in Lower Crossroads, which is said to also be behind the large scale extortion of businesses across the city.

Seven people were killed in Monday's shooting in NY78. Another reportedly died in hospital.

Detectives attached to the provincial Organised Crime Unit were probing the mass murders.

The Daily Maverick reported locals believe Boko Haram to actually be behind the bloodbath, echoing the extortion link.

It reported that, in a video message widely circulated in local neighbourhoods, the gang had warned that Monday's killings were "a taste of what is to come".

Meanwhile, the Gugulethu Development Forum believed Monday's shooting was drug-related, with spokesperson Sikelela Zokufa telling the Cape Times the house was well known for selling drugs and has been "for a very long time".

On Tuesday, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called for the creation of a transversal steering committee on organised crime to convene and investigate the incident, News24 reported.

Such a committee was promised by national police last month, but has not yet convened, Fritz charged.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Gugulethu mass shooting: MEC wants special organised crime committee expedited
7 killed, two injured, in shooting in Cape Town
Chinese woman found dead in Gugulethu, 3 arrested for alleged kidnapping
Read more on:
cape towncrimeextortion
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
43% - 1558 votes
Joe Biden
35% - 1259 votes
I don't care
22% - 775 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.05
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.80
(+0.90)
ZAR/EUR
18.77
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(+0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.36)
Gold
1908.12
(-0.29)
Silver
24.02
(-1.37)
Platinum
870.01
(-0.07)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2284.00
(-0.24)
All Share
53888.61
(+1.32)
Top 40
49531.73
(+1.39)
Financial 15
10006.36
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
75500.89
(+2.78)
Resource 10
50047.04
(-0.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo