Eyewitness tells court about events leading up to shooting, killing of Senzo Meyiwa

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

On Tuesday, the State called its third witness, Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Madlala was in the house on the evening Meyiwa was shot and killed.

The first eyewitness to give evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has painted a picture of what appeared to be a perfectly normal evening before the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot.

One of Meyiwa's best friends, Tumelo Madlala took to the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

His testimony was delayed after journalists allegedly harassed him after he arrived at court.

The journalists responsible were banned from court for the day and issued with a written warning.

After composing himself, Madlala started his testimony by explaining how he and Meyiwa were friends.

After laying the basis, he then started testifying on what happened on the day Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Madlala testified Meyiwa picked him in a BMW X6.

Khumalo was in the passenger seat, while her sister, Zandi, as well as another man, Mthokozisi Thwala, were at the back.

Before going back to Khumalo's home, they first stopped and bought liquor. Once at the house, the four sat in the lounge where Madlala was introduced to Khumalo's mother, Gladness.

"He told me that it's the mother of his woman and the one looking after the baby," Madlala said.

Meyiwa and Khumalo share a daughter.

Madlala testified they were drinking while watching football on television.

English Premier League teams Chelsea and Manchester United were playing each other, he recalled.

While watching the game, Longwe Twala arrived. Twala was dating Zandi at the time.

Madlala said they did not speak to him much as he was speaking to Zandi.

He also explained where everyone was sitting in the room and said while Khumalo was moving around a lot, she also sat next to Meyiwa.

After telling the court he stepped out the house for a cigarette, Madlala asked to take a break.

The court adjourned for lunch early.