Eyewitness to Meyiwa's murder allegedly assaulted by cops, accused of being perpetrator - court hears

Five men are on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

An eyewitness to the shooting testified that he was accused of killing Meyiwa and assaulted by police officers in 2019.

He was taken to Gauteng by two investigating officers, who had opened a separate docket into the murder of the soccer player.

Police officers, who opened a second docket into the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, have been accused of being behind the alleged brutal assault of one of the witnesses.

Mthokozisi Thwala was called as a State witness in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot and killed in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

After testifying about Meyiwa being shot during a scuffle with two people, Thwala also spoke about the events that unfolded after the soccer player's death.

This included an incident in January 2019, where he was allegedly picked up by police officers in KwaZulu-Natal and transported to Gauteng to supposedly identify individuals apprehended for the murder of his friend.

Thwala testified that he was transported to a law enforcement building in Pretoria by Lieutenant-Colonel Joyce Buthelezi and Warrant Officer Meshack Makhubo.

Once there, he was taken upstairs to an office, where he was allegedly told by Buthelezi that police officers were picking up the other eyewitnesses, so that they could also join the identity parade.

At around 22:30, after Buthelezi left the office, Thwala told the court that two men, not known by him, came in and snatched his phone. The men then allegedly asked him why he had killed Meyiwa.

Thwala said:

They then started to assault me, smacking me with open hands for a good hour, just assaulting me.

While allegedly beating him, the men kept telling Thwala that he "will admit".

He added that he was then thrown to the ground, and one of the men left momentarily before returning with a bag.

A rope was taken out of the bag, and Thwala's hands were allegedly bound behind his back.

At this point in the testimony, Thwala broke down crying, resting his head in his lap, which prompted the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, to ask the court for a break - which was granted.

After a 10-minute adjournment, Thwala had composed himself and continued his testimony.

He told the court that, after being bound, he was held down while a thick piece of tubing was wrapped around his nose and mouth, so that he was unable to breathe.

This assault took place over the next couple of hours until the sun started rising, Thwala said.

As both men left the office, Buthelezi allegedly came back and said something along the lines of "you don't want to cooperate".

Buthelezi and Makhubo then allegedly took Thwala to Vosloorus, but not to the house where Meyiwa was shot.

Instead, they went to the neighbour's house, to which Thwala testified that he had run to after the shooting. There, he was allegedly taken around, and Buthelezi asked questions about how he got into the neighbour's yard.

He was later taken to his aunt in Katlehong.

Thwala testified that Buthelezi then asked him for a statement, saying he was not in the house when Meyiwa was shot. She asked that he send the statement via WhatsApp.

"I wrote the statement according to how it happened, and not in the manner in which she wanted, and sent it to her.

"It's still on my WhatsApp, I still have her number as well as the date and everything."

The accused currently on trial were charged in relation to the evidence contained in the first docket registered in 2014 after Meyiwa was shot in Kelly Khumalo's house. The first docket's CAS number is 636/10/2014.

A second docket was registered in 2019, which also sought to investigate the murder of Meyiwa. The second docket's CAS number is 375/1/2019.

It's alleged that, in this docket, investigating officers Buthelezi and Makhubo point to the people in the house as the perpetrators.

The case has been postponed to Thursday.



