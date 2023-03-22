1h ago

Share

Facebook rapist: Deputy minister was informed by warder that Thabo Bester escaped

accreditation
Oliver Meth
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Bester.
Thabo Bester.
Shelley Christians, Gallo Images, The Times
  • In May last year, the Department of Correctional Services announced that Thabo Bester had been found dead in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
  • Bester became known as the "Facebook rapist" because he used the social media platform to lure his victims.
  • Questions still remain about his death.

On 11 June 2022, a prison warder at Mangaung Correctional Centre sent an email to the deputy minister of correctional services, Phathekile Holomisa, asking: “Are you aware that the inmate who ‘allegedly’ burnt to death at Mangaung Correctional Center was supposedly assisted ... by the Mangaung Correctional Centre and Department of Correctional Services officials at the prison to escape?”

The prisoner in question was Thabo Bester, known as the "Facebook rapist", who was serving a life sentence for murder and a series of rapes.

The Department of Correctional Services reported that Bester died in Mangaung Correctional Centre at 3:35 on 3 May 2022. The official version was that Bester set himself alight in his cell. The facility is managed by multinational security company G4S.

GroundUp has since reported evidence indicating that the body found in the cell was not Bester’s and that Bester had, in fact, escaped. He has, apparently, been spotted in public several times since the supposed date of his death.

The body in the cell has not been identified but that person who died suffered blunt force trauma before being set alight, according to a coroner’s report. A police docket related to the case was changed from suicide to murder.

Months after his June email, on 8 November, the warder sent another email to Holomisa: “Good Day, sir, I informed you of the Thabo Bester escape [in] my previous email … your office & … the DCS [have] ignored my emails notifying you of this.”

It appears no action was taken following the warder’s emails.

Yet, according to justice ministry spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, the deputy minister is unable to locate the emails, but they’re doing all they can to track them.

The warder said that after reporting the alleged “cover up” to the deputy minister, he was victimised and later transferred from the facility.

READ | Cape Town teen shot 17 times just hours before release of his matric results

“It’s not the first incident that I’ve reported. I sent him [deputy minister] a number of emails about the gang stabbings, corruption and treatment of inmates,” the warder told GroundUp.

Holomisa had previously replied to an email sent to him by the warder on 19 April 2022. That email dealt with conditions at the prison.

The warder added that it was an “open secret” that the body in cell 35, was not that of Bester and “I informed the [deputy] minister … the way the whole [crime scene] thing was handled, no protocol was followed. There [were] too many red flags and we [colleagues] suspect this was an inside job from night shift [staff].”

Claims made by the warder about the events of the night of Bester’s escape corroborate with other sources we spoke to.

GroundUp is piecing together a timeline of the events of 3 May and intends to publish it in due course.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 1830 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.55
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.79
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Platinum
980.21
+0.8%
Palladium
1,430.29
+1.7%
Gold
1,948.25
+0.4%
Silver
22.66
+1.2%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,757
+1.4%
All Share
75,243
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,777
+0.2%
Industrial 25
101,692
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,282
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo