FACT CHECK | What really happened to the Tembisa 10? Why Independent Media's claims just don't hold up

During a media briefing on the findings of a probe into reports on the birth of decuplets, known as the "Tembisa 10", Independent Media chairperson Iqbal Survé evaded direct responsibility.

An independent, external investigation found that Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi was "reckless" to publish a story on the Tembisa 10.

The Gauteng government has threatened to take legal action against the media company.

What was touted as an "explosive" briefing on the release of findings of a probe into world-exclusive Independent Media reports on the birth of decuplets, known as the "Tembisa 10", has left the nation with more questions than answers – and a lawsuit for the media house.



In the nearly three hours that Independent Media hosted the briefing, chairperson Iqbal Survé made wide-ranging accusations and assertions, but provided little to no evidence.

Meghan Lawrence

Instead, he said that the public should wait for the answers, which are expected to be revealed in a 10-part Netflix-like series run by his titles. It will detail what happened to the mother and the babies.

It seems very few politicians, doctors and nurses had any reasons to have a "sleepless" night, as one Independent Media advert that punted the briefing claimed.

News24 analyses five claims raised by Survé and one of the doctors who accompanied him to determine if they bring us closer to the truth.

These are the five claims made in the briefing: NO EVIDENCE: A doctor, who used a pseudonym, was Gosiame Sithole's attending doctor. Survé said: "This lead Nigerian doctor is at the centre of this birth and hundreds of other similar births in Gauteng." Survé provided no evidence but said more information would be revealed in the series. What do we know: Nothing. Since Survé did not reveal at least one of the two names there is nothing to use as a basis to verify the existence of a two-named Nigerian doctor at this stage. As an aside, it's also not clear why mentioning the so-called doctor's nationality is pertinent to the claim. Survé didn't expand on this.

Survé failed to address what happened to the donations that Sithole and the father of the children, Teboho Tsotetsi, received from the public. He had also pledged R1 million to the family in a presentation at his offices in Cape Town.

It's also not clear what the group plans to do now that it claims to have uncovered a crime.

An independent, external investigation found that Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi was "reckless" to publish the story that claimed the births occurred.

Advocate Michael Donen said he believed Sithole was pregnant because it was corroborated by other people, including neighbours and church members.

PHOTO: Lerato Maduna

However, he found that Rampedi was reckless and breached Independent Media's code of conduct.

But the chairperson wasn't ready to discipline Rampedi, despite the serious findings.

Survé said: "Mr Rampedi's piece was a 'feel good' – we should cut him some slack. He is not everyone's favourite person; he made a mistake."

He added that he would not throw Rampedi under the bus.

'Unsubstantiated allegations'

Rampedi, who has always been vocal about the story, was not present at the briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Yogas Nair, Independent Media's press ombud, found that Rampedi erred in his eagerness and failed to follow standard company procedure.

She said:

Even the most innocuous reports demand care, checks and corroboration. The journalist's maxim must be that there is no 'small stuff'. Reports involving subjects and material with no obvious legal risks must meet the tests of accuracy and balance.

After the release of the report, the Gauteng government said it would take legal action against the media group over the "serious allegations made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health officials".

The national Department of Health said it was "outraged by the damning and unsubstantiated allegations" in the report.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said: "We join the Gauteng provincial government in challenging anyone that believes that they have any shred of evidence pointing to unethical practice by any of our healthcare workers to lodge a formal complaint with the relevant public institutions such as the Office of Health Ombud [or] Public Protector, or to open a criminal case with the law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution."

