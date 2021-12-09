Failed Section 25 amendment is 'water under the bridge', says Mabuza

The failure to amend Section 25 is "water under the bridge", says Deputy President David Mabuza.

He was responding to a question from EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi in the National Assembly.

Mabuza also acknowledged there had been delays in settling District Six claims.

The unsuccessful attempt to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation is "water under the bridge", Deputy President David Mabuza said two days after the ANC failed to muster a two-thirds majority to pass the amendment.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

In a follow-up question, EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi asked how much paying compensation to landowners had delayed resolving restitution claims.

"How does your government intend to deal with this problem since the ruling party rejected our proposals for expropriation without compensation?" Mkhaliphi asked.

Mabuza responded: "Well, I don't think we should go back to that process which has just happened. It's water under the bridge. We must focus on what is available going forward."

He said there were many options available to the government to pursue land reform.

While both the ANC and EFF support expropriation without compensation, the two parties differed from the start about how this should be implemented.

The EFF wants all land to be expropriated and held in custodianship by the state, while the ANC does not support this.

The ruling party supports a mixed land ownership model with private ownership and the state holding some land.

They also viewed expropriation without compensation as a tool to speed up land reform.

This difference ultimately doomed the amendment, as the ANC could not pass the bill without the support of the EFF or DA, the latter being vehemently opposed to any form of expropriation without compensation.

The initial question Mabuza was responding to was by Al Jamah-ah MP Ganief Hendricks, who asked: "In view of the delays in the fast-tracking of land reform and the slow pace of land restitution as in the case with the restitution process that has been delayed in District Six, what has he found to have been the causes of the delays and plans does he have in place to fast-track the restitution process of land reform?"

Mabuza responded that the government acknowledged there have been delays in the District Six development project.

He said:

In the main, these delays can be attributed to the appointed construction companies not adhering to their original contractual agreements; the process relating to the transfer of land; the revisions and amendment of the site development and subdivision plans; and the repairs of technical snags which impacted on the issuing of certificates of occupancy.

"A scheduled handover of dwellings for the 108 claimants was earmarked to proceed from 24 June to 16 July 2021, which could not happen at the time due to Covid-19 regulations and adjusted Level 4 restrictions. As the handover process was to resume in August 2021, some claimants lodged their dissatisfaction with the typology of the completed 108 units.

"As a result, these 108 dwellings have not been allocated to eligible beneficiaries as the occupational certificates for the units remain outstanding. We have been advised that the City of Cape Town has already approved all building plans for row houses, and issued one-year temporary occupancy certificates for 31 units of the 48 units."

Mabuza added he expected the City of Cape Town to issue the remaining temporary occupancy certificates before the end of this financial year, with full occupancy certificates expected by 1 May 2022.

"Since there are more than 1 000 claimants who opted for dwellings, further redevelopment phases are still to be implemented. The construction of the remaining units where all claimants will be accommodated is anticipated to be carried out and completed in December 2024."

He said the government was still seized with the "bigger responsibility to accelerate land reform to achieve restorative justice and social inclusion".

"While our land reform has encountered challenges and not performed to our satisfaction, there is no doubt that significant progress has been made in the restitution and redistribution of land to its rightful owners in a way that restores dignity and justice to those who were dispossessed of their land.

"Notwithstanding progress made in fast-tracking the resolution of outstanding claims, the reality is that the current fiscal constraints are imposing serious limitations on our ability to move with the necessary speed," Mabuza added.