Failed test: Gauteng education dept says sorry after public outcry over 'dignity pack' parade

The Gauteng Department of Education has apologised to Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the public for what it called a "misunderstanding" when girls were publicly presented with "dignity packs" which included sanitary pads at Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa this week.



The department said there had been a perception that the girls were being paraded while they were receiving dignity packs.

"The girl pupils that were seen on stage with the Premier are not the beneficiaries, but [were] representatives of learners who will be receiving and benefiting from these dignity packs," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

According to the department, when the Premier was invited to the event, the handing over of dignity packs was not on the programme and he was not scheduled to participate in the handover.

"We apologise for the misconception that this gesture caused," Mabona added.

A tweet containing a video showing Lesufi presenting the packs to a group of girls sparked widespread outrage, with many critics highlighting that young girls starting menstruation often felt anxious and would not like this publicly announced.

In the video, the Premier reads out the contents of the pack, which include lotion and a wash cloth, while calling it "quite a good pack from government".

You still haven't deleted this? Shame on you for parading these children for your political failures. Adding VAT to sanitary pads is the worst thing you could have done for those who have periods. It's expensive because of you! — Ayanda Sishi Wigzell (@AyandaTankiso) January 14, 2023

Couldn't these packs have been handed to the recipients privately? What is the public show for? Are you trying to humiliate these poor kids? Fact is you have stripped them of their dignity. Pathetic PR exercise! Do better next time folks. No one needs to know about this. — Robert_Shivambu???? (@RobertShivambu) January 14, 2023

“Dignity packs” ?? Providing learners with FREE access to menstruation products would be the dignified thing to do. Menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity, it’s not a photo-op. https://t.co/8DLurjEYPw pic.twitter.com/7vmPjJm5Ra — Reeves (@singfromthehair) January 14, 2023

The statement issued by Lesufi's former department and spokesperson did not apologise specifically to the girls who are seen in the video.



