1h ago

add bookmark

Failed test: Gauteng education dept says sorry after public outcry over 'dignity pack' parade

accreditation
Compiled by Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Panyaza Lesufi will take over as premier of Gauteng.
Panyaza Lesufi will take over as premier of Gauteng.
PHOTO: Sydney Seshibedi, Gallo Images

The Gauteng Department of Education has apologised to Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the public for what it called a "misunderstanding" when girls were publicly presented with "dignity packs" which included sanitary pads at Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa this week.

The department said there had been a perception that the girls were being paraded while they were receiving dignity packs. 

"The girl pupils that were seen on stage with the Premier are not the beneficiaries, but [were] representatives of learners who will be receiving and benefiting from these dignity packs," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

According to the department, when the Premier was invited to the event, the handing over of dignity packs was not on the programme and he was not scheduled to participate in the handover.

"We apologise for the misconception that this gesture caused," Mabona added.

A tweet containing a video showing Lesufi presenting the packs to a group of girls sparked widespread outrage, with many critics highlighting that young girls starting menstruation often felt anxious and would not like this publicly announced.

In the video, the Premier reads out the contents of the pack, which include lotion and a wash cloth, while calling it "quite a good pack from government".

The statement issued by Lesufi's former department and spokesperson did not apologise specifically to the girls who are seen in the video.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gauteng education departmentpanyaza lesufigautengeducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
20% - 458 votes
Engineering experience
76% - 1718 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 80 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.81
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.56
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.23
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,920.41
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,193
+1.0%
All Share
79,334
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,616
+1.3%
Industrial 25
99,708
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,139
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo