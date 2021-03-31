Faith Muthambi takes traditional leader to task for naked woman on screen during virtual meeting

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs was in a meeting with the National House of Traditional Leaders when a naked woman emerged behind a member who was presenting.

Muthambi says it was not the first time this had happened in a meeting between the committee and traditional leaders.

She says she will take it up and has urged members to be mindful of their backgrounds when taking part in virtual meetings.

In a statement on Wednesday, Muthambi distanced the committee from the visuals.

The incident occurred during the committee's meeting with the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) on Tuesday night, she said.

Muthambi said the meeting discussed, among other issues, initiation schools, particularly deaths of initiates.

The footage of the virtual meeting, circulating on social media, shows the naked woman walking behind traditional leader Xolile Ndevu who was presenting to the committee.

Shortly thereafter, Muthambi interjects to inform Ndevu that the person behind him was not "properly" dressed.

"Inkosi, the person behind you is not properly dressed. We see everything, yho! Please, Inkosi; did you tell them you are in a meeting, this is very disturbing..." Muthambi said.

Incident

The chairperson also noted while addressing a visibly embarrassed Ndevu, that it was not the first time such an incident was happening when the committee had met with NHTL.

"We see these unholy pictures... You are live on national television..."

Ndevu had apologised.

"The naked woman was not part of the meeting. She was in the same room where the participant in the meeting was. We regret and condemn the incident in [the] strongest terms," Muthambi said in a statement.

She urged participants in virtual meetings to ensure their computer screens showed "acceptable backgrounds".

Muthambi added: "It is regrettable that this kind of footage, which is embarrassing the committee, happens for the second time in meetings between the committee and the NHTL. I am going to engage with the leadership of the NHTL."