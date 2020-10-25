24m ago

Fake cash: Man bust at Pretoria guesthouse with R2m in counterfeit notes

Counterfeit money seized in Pretoria.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

A man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday after allegedly being found with piles of bank notes that turned out to be counterfeit.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they had received a tip-off to follow up on two men who had booked in at a local guesthouse in Pretoria West on Friday.

Officers proceeded to a room at the guesthouse.

"As they entered, one of the suspects ran away, while the second suspect was found with R200 and R100 notes," Masondo said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the notes were counterfeit and worth more than R2 million."

In January, police made a similar bust when they arrested a man in the east of Pretoria for possession of R1.8 million in counterfeit notes, and drugs with an estimated street value of R45 000, the Rekord East reported.

Police had also previously recovered suspected counterfeit notes in a lock-up garage at a block of flats in Gezina, Pretoria.

News24 reported that three men were arrested in connection with the discovery.

 - Compiled by Jenna Etheridge.

