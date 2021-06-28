FAKE NEWS | No, former president Thabo Mbeki has not died of Covid-19

A WhatsApp message claiming that former president Thabo Mbeki has died is fake.

The message being distributed claims to be from News24.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation confirmed the message was fake and that Mbeki was alive and well.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has rubbished a WhatsApp message, by a person purporting to be from News24, which claims the former president has succumbed to Covid-19 after battling the virus for the past four days.



In the fake breaking news WhatsApp message being widely distributed, Trisha Takanowa claims to be a journalist from News24.

The message reads: "BREAKING NEWS: ex president Thabo Mbeki has just passed away of the COVID 19 virus after battling it for the past 4 days. The ex president passed away in his Killarney residence which he was being treated from, says his wife Zanele Dlamini Mbeki. ~news 24/ reporter: Trisha takanowa [sic]"

No person by the name of "Trisha Takanowa" works at News24.

Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe rubbished the reports as fake.

"There is no such [thing]. The former president is perfectly well.

"On Saturday, he delivered the Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture. This [fake report] is something that doesn't warrant any airtime. Mbeki is perfectly okay. I spoke to him an hour ago."

Gebe urged people to refrain from spreading fake news.