Fake news, not fake cops: Voice notes of cops in Golf 7s are deceptive, police say

Riaan Grobler
A VW Golf 7.
Voice notes of people driving Golf 7s "impersonating" police officers and "terrorising community members" are, in fact, of real police officers going about their jobs.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police management in Limpopo took note of fake voice notes that had gone viral on social media.

"We are aware of the existence of these vehicles in the province and the occupants are actually law enforcement officers, not criminals.

"Police deployments have been heightened across the province to deal with criminal activities that often increase during [the festive season]. Police use both marked and unmarked vehicles when fighting crime," Mojapelo said.

READ | Another bogus kidnapping: Cops urge public not to share fake news

"We therefore urge motorists and community members... not to be alarmed by these voice clips on social media as these are law enforcement officers doing their job and not criminals impersonating police officers."

He said it was possible that "certain individuals" might well impersonate police officers with the aim of attempting to commit crime.

"We therefore urge community members to report such criminals to the nearest police station. Anyone with suspicion about people pretending to be law enforcement officers and committing crimes should call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111."

