34m ago

add bookmark

Fake news: Police slam social media posts claiming Pretoria building is used for human trafficking

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have slammed messages circulating on social media.
Police have slammed messages circulating on social media.
Getty Images
  • Police say social media posts alleging that a building in Pretoria is being used for human trafficking is "fake news".
  • These posts appear to have surfaced on Twitter around 5 September. 
  • Several posts also include the #PutSouthAfricansFirst hashtag, which has been used to manipulate xenophobia-centered conversations.

Police have slammed a flurry of social media posts alleging that a building in Pretoria is being used for human trafficking as "fake news".

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the building, which is on Johannes Ramokhoase Street in the city centre, was a residential building accommodating police officers.

"Therefore, the posts suggesting that this building is being used for criminal activities is misleading and untrue," he said.

Johannes Ramokhoase Street
A screenshot from Twitter about a building on Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Pretoria.
Supplied

"People are urged not to post these messages any further, as such messages tend to create panic and uncertainty among citizens."

Naidoo added that anyone caught spreading "fake news" was likely to face charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

"In instances where resources are being used to respond to such fake news, every effort will be made to recover the costs of such responses."

Police said, while human trafficking was indeed a reality and that people were affected by this phenomenon globally, the spreading of disinformation on the matter was not only a crime, but also showed a lack of sensitivity to those affected by human trafficking.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on the person responsible for the creation and spreading of this message or of any other crime to please contact the SAPS."

From an analysis done by News24, it appears that the messages concerning the building in Johannes Ramokhoase Street as being a hotspot for human trafficking started on 5 September.

Fake news, Johannes Ramokhoase Street
A screenshot from Twitter about a building on Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Pretoria.
Supplied

The hashtag #PutSouthAfricaFirst also appears in several of the tweets.

News24 previously reported that the Centre for Analytics and Behaviour Change revealed key narratives around xenophobia being curated and amplified by a dedicated network of connected users.

According to the report, social media discussions on xenophobia were being manipulated and that around 80 dormant accounts sprung to life around 27 April.

The emergence of the fake news as declared by police also coincided with protest action by the EFF at Clicks stores around the country.

Several tweets regarding the building Johannes Ramokhoase Street were also used to detract from the EFF protests on social media.

Johannes Ramokhoase Street
A screenshot from Twitter about a building on Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Pretoria.

Protests at Clicks stores around the country erupted on Monday following a call to action by EFF leader Julius Malema.

ROLLING COVERAGE | EFF members storm Clicks stores across the country

The call to action to protest and close stores down, followed an advert that went viral on Friday depicting images of white women's hair, which was labelled as "fine, normal and flat", while pictures of black women's hair were called "dry and damaged".

Related Links
OPINION | If it is fake, it is not news
Police investigating fake news on reinstatement of alcohol ban
FAKE NEWS | Alcohol sales ban will not be reinstated, confirms Cogta
Read more on:
pretoriafake news
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1658 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 372 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4377 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.05
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.95
(-1.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.57)
Gold
1934.30
(+0.21)
Silver
26.67
(-0.59)
Platinum
913.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2276.50
(-0.65)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo