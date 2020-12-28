FAKE NEWS | SANDF denies claims that members' leave is cancelled due to Covid-19 surge

South African National Defence Force has denied that its members' leave had been cancelled due to rising Covid-19 numbers during the festive season.

According to the fake alert, all SANDF members on leave are expected to report back to work on Tuesday, 29 December to assist the police in monitoring Covid-19 compliance.

The SANDF cautioned the public not to spread incorrect information.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denied posts widely spread on social media that its members' leave had been cancelled due to rising Covid-19 numbers during the festive season.

According to the fake alert, all SANDF members who are on leave are expected to report for duty on Tuesday, 29 December to assist the police in monitoring Covid-19 compliance.

"A command was given yesterday that all uniform members of the SANDF... must report back on the 29th to start with preparations of giving the SAPS support on the streets, for the minimization of the spread of Covid-19," the fake alert read.

"That is 22:00 every civilian must be at home, all gatherings, clubs, parties or entertainment areas must be closed down by 22:00."

READ | No money to modernise current SANDF equipment, Parliament hears

However, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General MPM Mgobozi has denied the allegations, saying the social media alert is fake.

"The South African National Defence Force is aware of reports that are currently doing the rounds on social media about the cancellation of leave of members," Mgobozi said.

He said the SANDF once again cautioned the public not to spread "incorrect and irresponsible" information.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.