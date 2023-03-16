Fake news: Terry Pheto's Bryanston home still up for auction, written offers received - SIU

Social media posts alleging the Presidency stopped the auction of Tsotsi star Terry Pheto's plush Bryanston home have been labelled as fake news by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

According to social media posts, the SIU allegedly received a "last-minute call" from the Presidency, instructing it not to proceed with the auction.

But the SIU has rubbished the claims.

The three-bedroom house, complete with two bathrooms, an open-plan dining area as well as a rooftop garden and entertainment area, went under the hammer on 2 March.

A handful of journalists, SIU officials and Asset Auctions staffers were at the house on auction day. Twenty-eight people registered for the online auction.

The opening bid was listed as R4 million. However, after no offers, it was reduced to R2.5 million. Still, no offers were made.

??Fake News Alert:The house of Moitheri Pheto was auctioned on 2 March 2023 on a live stream. The auction was a process of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, and the SIU accompanied the AFU as this is an SIU investigation. https://t.co/uFSwXjTRxW — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) March 16, 2023

On Thursday, the SIU tweeted that after the auction, the auctioneer received written offers for the property, which were being considered.