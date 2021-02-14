Fake police captain arrested in Polokwane for allegedly scamming people out of thousands of rand

- The man is alleged to have pretended to be a captain stationed at provincial human resource management.
- He would allegedly call people wanting to enlist and tell them they needed to deposit money into his account.
- He was arrested on Friday.
A Limpopo man has been arrested after he allegedly scammed people out of thousands of rand while pretending to be a police captain in 2019.
The 28-year-old was arrested at a park in Seshego, Polokwane on Friday after several cases of fraud were opened by his victims.
"The imposter allegedly pretended to be a police captain from the provincial human resource management. He would then call unsuspecting people who wanted to be enlisted in the SAPS to deposit a certain amount of money into various accounts for medical reports," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.
Ngoepe said:
Ngoepe said police investigations were continuing and the suspect might be linked to other crimes.
Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba warned the public to stay vigilant.
Ledwaba said:
"Members of the community must report these types of tendencies to the police immediately," said Ledwaba.