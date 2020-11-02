'Fake' pulmonologist, who consulted at a Gauteng hospital, arrested

A woman allegedly passing herself off as a pulmonologist has been arrested.

The HPCSA said she had no qualifications, nor was she registered with them.

She had consulting rooms in Springs, consulted at a hospital, and conducted house calls.

A woman allegedly passing herself off as a pulmonologist has been arrested in a joint operation between the police and the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA).

The woman had consulting rooms in Nigel and Springs, and allegedly consulted as a specialist at the Far East Rand Hospital.

The HPCSA said the office carried out a joint operation with the Ekurhuleni East Cluster Crime Intelligence, and the Springs South police inspected her "practice".

READ | Covid-19 corruption: Mboweni confirms Treasury note that allowed for looting loophole has been withdrawn

She was allegedly working as a specialist pulmonologist with no qualifications, and is not registered with the HPCSA.



"It was found that she was fraudulently handing out prescriptions to patients to get schedule medication," the HPCSA said.

She is understood to have travelled from Cape Town to open rooms on Third Street, and in Nigel Road, in Springs, and also consulted at the Far East Rand Hospital and conducted house calls.

Both practices have shut down.

She was arrested for contravening Section 17(1)(a) as well as Section 40 of the Health Professions Act. She was due to appear in court on Monday.

The HPCSA encouraged people to report suspicious illegal practices by unregistered people.