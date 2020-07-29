1h ago

Famed SA restaurant which once hosted Ramaphosa asks him to lift the ban on wine

Murray Williams
Remembering the wining and dining, when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Worlds Best Restaurant, Wolfgat in Paternoster.
Wolfgat Restaurant/Facebook
Wolfgat Restaurant/Facebook
  • World-beating chef calls on president to remember his own dining experience - and the wine that tasted of "sunshine".
  • Wine is intrinsic to the dining experience, the chef says.
  • He added the wine ban has left both the restaurant and wine industries on their knees - shedding jobs.

The owner of the "World's Best Restaurant 2019" has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on wine sales in restaurants - to both improve the dining experience, and save the crippled restaurant and wine industries from collapse.

Wolfgat restaurant is in Paternoster on the Western Cape's West Coast and specialises in dishes such as seafood, local lamb and venison along with seaweed, beach succulents and wild coastal berries, wild herbs from the garden and seaweed from local rock pools.

In February last year, the tiny ocean-based eatery won the title of World Restaurant of the Year 2019, the top prize at the inaugural 2019 World Restaurant Awards in Paris.

Ramaphosa visited the tiny taste sensation in December. And now, owner Kobus van der Merwe has written a public letter to the president, calling on the first citizen to remember the memory.

ALSO READ | 'It is decimating our industry' - Restaurant industry protests lockdown restrictions

The award-winning chef wrote: "Mr President, like our fellow South African restaurants we serve alcohol responsibly at Wolfgat. And on the day of your visit we couldn't be more proud to showcase you a range of proudly South African wines from world class small producers alongside our seven courses of seasonal west coast dishes".

For us, wine is integral to the meal we present at Wolfgat. If we can't serve wine we cannot give our patrons our full, internationally acknowledged restaurant experience. Not to mention losing out on significant revenue.

"We have been in full support of the drastic measures implemented during the current pandemic, and were first to close our restaurant doors - even before the national lockdown - in order to aid in flattening the curve.

"Since reopening for sit-down meals last week - at only half our usual capacity - we adhere to screening of staff and guests, strict distancing, mask-wearing and uncompromising sanitary protocols to keep our team and our guests safe and to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

"But Mr President, we are begging you to please help the restaurant and wine industries by lifting the blanket ban on alcohol and relaxing the 21:00 curfew. With these restrictive measures in place, we are struggling to keep afloat and it is severely impacting the livelihoods of our teams and our families and our communities," Van der Merwe pleaded.

The wine industry has been hit hard in South Africa - along with tourism - according to an increasing number of reports.

In his letter, the famous chef reminded Ramaphosa how he, himself, had so enjoyed wine with his meal.

He wrote: "We could barely contain our excitement and pride while setting 'Table 1' - our best table, overlooking the Paternoster bay - knowing we were preparing it for the president and five guests.

"I was thrilled when you decided to opt for the wine pairing - since I double as 'wine waiter', this meant I had the privilege of spending a little more time tableside, interacting with you and your lovely family. The atmosphere at the table was jovial and relaxed, full of friendly banter. I had to pinch myself that this once in a lifetime moment - hosting our president at my table - was indeed real.


Remembering the wining and dining, when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Worlds Best Restaurant, Wolfgat in Paternoster.

"After I introduced the wine for the main course, you joked and asked if one could taste 'sunshine' in the wine. And you shared a wonderful anecdote of an acquaintance of yours diffusing some pretentious wine tasting ceremony laced with jargon, by proclaiming that the wine being analysed tasted of 'sunshine'.

"You spoke to me and the team about our achievement of World Restaurant of the Year 2019 and how proud you and the country were of us for this international accomplishment. Our hearts were swollen with pride. On the photograph of you posing with team Wolfgat in our small kitchen, you can see all of us beaming.

"As you were about to leave, you spotted the World Restaurant Awards trophy on display at the Wolfgat front door. You excitedly suggested that we should take a selfie together posing with the trophy. It was taken on your phone. I'm still hoping to get a copy of that photo of us standing in the Wolfgat doorway, holding the heavy trophy. It was a 'World Cup' moment for Wolfgat".

News24 reported recently the pressure of the lockdown has weighed heavily on the restaurant.

Major role players in the country's hospitality industry have joined hands to plead with the government to reopen the economy as thousands of jobs are at risk and businesses close down.

Last Friday, protesters pleaded with the government to ease regulations, but were dispersed with a water cannon.

