Families back in court to get answers over why killers of Cradock Four were never prosecuted

Alex Mitchley
A priest leads a funeral procession for Matthew Goniwe and Sparrow Mkonto.
Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images
  • The families of the Cradock Four want the High Court to grant an order compelling the NPA to file its record on why they failed, or refused, to prosecute those responsible for the murders.
  • The Cradock Four who were anti-apartheid activists, were kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by Security Branch police on 27 June 1985.
  • The families also want an order declaring the failure or refusal of the NPA to make a prosecutorial decision unlawful and unconstitutional.

The families of the Cradock Four have approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for an order compelling the National Prosecuting Authority to deliver its record on why it failed, or refused, to prosecute those responsible for the murders more than 30 years ago.

Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata, and Matthew Goniwe, who became known as the Cradock Four, were anti-apartheid activists kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by Security Branch police on 27 June 1985.

Several of those believed to be responsible never asked for amnesty, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission denied others clemency.

Matthew Goniwe (right), Fort Calata (second from right) were killed by state security forces in 1985.

Despite this, the NPA and police have yet to charge anyone for the murders that happened 36 years ago.

According to the Foundation for Human Rights and the Cradock Four families' law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, the application was filed on Thursday.

The application for the record follows the main application filed by family members of the Cradock Four in July, which sought an order:

- Declaring that the ongoing failure or refusal of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and NPA to finalise their investigations and make a prosecutorial decision regarding the murders of the Cradock Four is unlawful and inconsistent with the Constitution.

- Compelling the NPA and the SAPS to finalise their investigations and make a prosecutorial decision regarding the case.

- Reviewing and setting aside the failure or refusal of the NPA to make a prosecutorial decision in the Cradock Four case.

In a joint statement, the foundation and law firm said that the NDPP, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, and the Minister of Police filed notices to oppose the application. At the same time, the potential suspects in the Cradock Four case, who were cited in the papers, chose not to oppose.

"In terms of the relief sought by the families, the NPA was required to file its record in the Cradock Four case on 27 August 2021," the statement read.

SOUTH AFRICA ? 1985: From Left, Sparrow Mkhonto?s
Wives of the Cradock Four. From Left, Sparrow Mkhonto's wife Sindiswa, Fort Calata's wife Nomonde and Matthew Goniwe's wife Nyameka, pictured in 1985.

"The NPA failed to deliver its record, thereby forcing the families' attorneys, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), to issue a notice on 6 September 2021 requiring compliance by 20 September 2021. The NPA also failed to comply with this notice which prompted CDH to file an application on 23 September 2021 for an order compelling the production of the record."

Once the record has been filed, the families may supplement their founding papers, and the respondents will file their answering affidavits before the main application is argued in court.

The foundation and attorneys said the conduct of the NPA in ignoring court deadlines in a case of this significance was regrettable.

"Such conduct serves only to further delay proceedings and to create more obstacles on the long road to justice."

"The families view the approach of the NPA in opposing their application, rather than committing to a date for the making of a prosecutorial decision as unfortunate but unsurprising. It is entirely consistent with the terrible neglect visited upon apartheid-era cases since the winding up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission."

News24 has asked the NPA for comment, which will be added if received. 

