46m ago

Share

Family, colleagues bid final farewell to Cape Town LEAP officer killed in gang crossfire

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams, killed by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in Mitchells Plain, has been laid to rest.
LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams, killed by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in Mitchells Plain, has been laid to rest.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
  • A Cape Town LEAP officer was laid to rest.
  • He was shot dead on Sunday after being hit by a stray bullet.
  • He was described as a brave officer. 

A Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer, Toufeeq Williams, was laid to rest on Tuesday. 

He died after being hit by a stray bullet in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

Williams, 37, was buried according to Muslim rites. 

Scores of traffic officials, police and LEAP officers descended on the Williams family home in Leander Street, Lentegeur, to bid a final goodbye to the "brave, fearless and charming" officer.

Williams' family refused to speak to the media, asking that journalists leave because "it is a private Janaza".

"We don't want the media here. My brother just died, and we have no comment to give. Please let us mourn in private as this is a private family event," said Williams' brother, who refused to give his name to the media. 

Williams' mother prepared food in the kitchen, occasionally looking outside to see whether the media had left. 

READ | 'They have declared war': Off-duty LEAP officer killed in gang crossfire in Cape Town

She told News24, on the sidelines, that she would speak about her son's wonderful nature on a later occasion. 

"We just want to give him a good send-off. He was a lovely child," said the mother as she tried to hold back the tears.

Williams was killed on Sunday while walking his two-year-old daughter on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley. 

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said Williams was caught in gang crossfire.

Williams was part of the Hanover Park LEAP deployment team and lived in Mitchells Plain.

crime
LEAP officers arriving at the Williams family home to say their final goodbye.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's loved ones during this difficult time," Smith said. 

The City has put up a R100 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that a 72-hour action plan had been activated to find the perpetrators.  

Twigg said:

It entails the mobilisation and activation of all available resources at our disposal, which include specialised units, such as the provincial detectives, Organised Crime Investigation Unit, forensic experts and intelligence structures, and the activation of our informer network to track down those responsible for the incident.

Neighbours of the Williams family expressed shock that the officer was killed in the company of his daughter. 

"He was such a lovely man. I still can't believe they shot him, just like that, " said one aunt. 

Another group of women, who huddled together outside the house, spoke about how Williams' daughter would be scarred forever. 

"I feel so sorry for that young child. She will never forget seeing her daddy die like that. Shame, man," said another aunt. 

Some LEAP officers told News24 their colleague was a "brave man", who enjoyed his job, and had a great sense of pride that he could spend his off days with his daughter.

READ | SAPS vows to get rid of rogue cops after seven officers arrested for robbing LM Café in Nigel

"We lost a great officer of the law. Toufeeq was a man who enjoyed upholding the law in this province. His courage was admirable," said the officer. 

The Western Cape's MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, said witnessing the family's pain and grief was "heartbreaking".

"It angers me even more that these heartless criminals took this dedicated LEAP officer and, more so, family man away from all of us. A daughter will have to grow up without her father. No person deserves this," said Allen. 

He encouraged the police to act swiftly and arrest the criminals.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12344 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 590 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
23.24
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.00
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Platinum
925.37
-1.4%
Palladium
1,228.43
-3.5%
Gold
1,944.03
-1.1%
Silver
24.18
-2.3%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,286
-0.5%
All Share
78,642
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,788
-2.3%
Industrial 25
109,563
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,322
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

2h ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo