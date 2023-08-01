Family, colleagues bid final farewell to Cape Town LEAP officer killed in gang crossfire

A Cape Town LEAP officer was laid to rest.

He was shot dead on Sunday after being hit by a stray bullet.

He was described as a brave officer.

A Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer, Toufeeq Williams, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

He died after being hit by a stray bullet in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

Williams, 37, was buried according to Muslim rites.

Scores of traffic officials, police and LEAP officers descended on the Williams family home in Leander Street, Lentegeur, to bid a final goodbye to the "brave, fearless and charming" officer.

Williams' family refused to speak to the media, asking that journalists leave because "it is a private Janaza".

"We don't want the media here. My brother just died, and we have no comment to give. Please let us mourn in private as this is a private family event," said Williams' brother, who refused to give his name to the media.

Williams' mother prepared food in the kitchen, occasionally looking outside to see whether the media had left.

READ | 'They have declared war': Off-duty LEAP officer killed in gang crossfire in Cape Town

She told News24, on the sidelines, that she would speak about her son's wonderful nature on a later occasion.

"We just want to give him a good send-off. He was a lovely child," said the mother as she tried to hold back the tears.

Williams was killed on Sunday while walking his two-year-old daughter on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said Williams was caught in gang crossfire.

Williams was part of the Hanover Park LEAP deployment team and lived in Mitchells Plain.

Lisalee Solomons / News24

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's loved ones during this difficult time," Smith said.

The City has put up a R100 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that a 72-hour action plan had been activated to find the perpetrators.

Twigg said:

It entails the mobilisation and activation of all available resources at our disposal, which include specialised units, such as the provincial detectives, Organised Crime Investigation Unit, forensic experts and intelligence structures, and the activation of our informer network to track down those responsible for the incident.

Neighbours of the Williams family expressed shock that the officer was killed in the company of his daughter.

"He was such a lovely man. I still can't believe they shot him, just like that, " said one aunt.

Another group of women, who huddled together outside the house, spoke about how Williams' daughter would be scarred forever.

"I feel so sorry for that young child. She will never forget seeing her daddy die like that. Shame, man," said another aunt.

Some LEAP officers told News24 their colleague was a "brave man", who enjoyed his job, and had a great sense of pride that he could spend his off days with his daughter.

READ | SAPS vows to get rid of rogue cops after seven officers arrested for robbing LM Café in Nigel



"We lost a great officer of the law. Toufeeq was a man who enjoyed upholding the law in this province. His courage was admirable," said the officer.

The Western Cape's MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, said witnessing the family's pain and grief was "heartbreaking".

"It angers me even more that these heartless criminals took this dedicated LEAP officer and, more so, family man away from all of us. A daughter will have to grow up without her father. No person deserves this," said Allen.

He encouraged the police to act swiftly and arrest the criminals.



