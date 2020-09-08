Family cries foul after 'unstable' 22-year-old 'shot dead by cops', IPID to investigate

Another young man has died after allegedly being shot by Gauteng police officers, two weeks after the death of Nathaniel Julies.

Julies, 16, was shot and killed outside his Eldorado Park home, allegedly by local police officers.

On Monday, Tshepiso Adoons, 22, was killed while hiding inside a shack at his home in Tembisa.

On Monday, Rabie Ridge police officers allegedly killed Tshepiso Adoons inside a shack at his home in Phomolong section, Tembisa, on the East Rand.

Adoons' mother, Mavis Adoons, told News24 that her son was "mentally unstable".

Tshepiso was allegedly killed after Mavis had called police to assist the family in containing and taking him to a psychiatric institution.

Mavis said her son started behaving strangely since August and had become aggressive to his family members.

"Instead of assisting us in taking him to a [psychiatric] institution, they shot and killed him inside a shack, where he was hiding away from them. I want all officers who were involved in his murder to be arrested and convicted for his murder," Mavis alleged.

Tshepiso's aunt, Nneheng Selebedi, accused police of being too quick to respond with maximum force.

Julies was killed on 26 August, outside his home, allegedly by Eldorado Park police officers.

The teenager was laid to rest over the weekend.

Three police officers are expected to appear in court in connection with his death and attempting to conceal evidence.

During Julies' funeral at the weekend, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi lambasted the South African police members as "pathetic", "crazy" and accused them of applying apartheid tactics when it came to their level of violence.

Vavi said the entire country was demanding a new police service, rather than a police force that kills innocent citizens.

Vavi called on the police to render services which protect communities.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed An investigation into Adoons' death.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was fighting his family. The family members called the police officers; as alleged, the police officers arrived at the scene and there was minimal cooperation from the deceased," she said.

"It is alleged that additional police officers joined the scene, the deceased allegedly charged towards the police with a retractable knife and the police fired. The investigation into this matter continues."

Cola said no arrests have been made.

