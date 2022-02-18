1h ago

add bookmark

Family, friends call for release of SA woman serving life in Thai prison for drug smuggling

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ashley Oosthuizen (Photo: Facebook)
Ashley Oosthuizen (Photo: Facebook)
  • A South African woman has been arrested in Thailand for drug smuggling. 
  • The woman is currently serving life in prison. 
  • Friends and family believe she is innocent. 

Family and friends of a South African woman, who was sentenced to life in prison in Thailand for drug smuggling, have been calling for her release.

They claim there was enough evidence to prove her innocence.

Ashley Oosthuizen moved to Thailand after matriculating in 2018 and apparently secured employment as a teacher.

But, now, she is serving life in prison in that country on drug charges.  

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed that Oosthuizen was arrested in Thailand.

"The department, as well as the SA Embassy in Bangkok, is providing her and her family in South Africa with the standard consular assistance applicable to such cases," Monyela said.  

"The SA Government is not in a position to intervene in any legal aspects, court hearings and judicial processes in a foreign country," he said.

"Dirco only communicates with the detainee and designated family members regarding SA citizens in custody abroad. 

"We don't respond to e-mails and posts flowing from social media campaigns that concern individuals detained abroad due to the consular privacy our clients are entitled to."

According to IOL, Oosthuizen received a death penalty sentence, which was commuted to life in prison on 18 August 2021, for international drug trafficking.

The family has applied to appeal.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thailandcrimedrugs
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 213 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 386 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
61% - 947 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.09
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,896.29
-0.1%
Silver
24.04
+0.9%
Palladium
2,326.72
-1.9%
Platinum
1,088.36
-0.3%
Brent Crude
92.97
-2.0%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo