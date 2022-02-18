Family, friends call for release of SA woman serving life in Thai prison for drug smuggling

A South African woman has been arrested in Thailand for drug smuggling.

The woman is currently serving life in prison.

Friends and family believe she is innocent.

Family and friends of a South African woman, who was sentenced to life in prison in Thailand for drug smuggling, have been calling for her release.

They claim there was enough evidence to prove her innocence.



Ashley Oosthuizen moved to Thailand after matriculating in 2018 and apparently secured employment as a teacher.

But, now, she is serving life in prison in that country on drug charges.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed that Oosthuizen was arrested in Thailand.

"The department, as well as the SA Embassy in Bangkok, is providing her and her family in South Africa with the standard consular assistance applicable to such cases," Monyela said.



"The SA Government is not in a position to intervene in any legal aspects, court hearings and judicial processes in a foreign country," he said.

21 year old Ashley Oosthuizen received death penalty/Now life sentence in Thai prison for a crime she did not commit.

Her Boyfriend Tristan Nettles is originally from Florida US & Atlanta, Georgia who has confessed to the crime.Please share!https://t.co/oSwccPZXw4#freeashley pic.twitter.com/gdlYZt7vCz — Suane (@Suanebotha) February 16, 2022

"Dirco only communicates with the detainee and designated family members regarding SA citizens in custody abroad.



"We don't respond to e-mails and posts flowing from social media campaigns that concern individuals detained abroad due to the consular privacy our clients are entitled to."

According to IOL, Oosthuizen received a death penalty sentence, which was commuted to life in prison on 18 August 2021, for international drug trafficking.

The family has applied to appeal.