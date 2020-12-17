1h ago

Family given wrong body after stillborn baby disappears from hospital

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Newborn baby. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)
  • The Mpumalanga health department suspended two nurses after the body of a stillborn baby went missing.
  • The body has since been found in the Witbank mortuary.
  • The family has requested a DNA test be conducted to confirm the identity of the body.

The Mpumalanga health department has suspended two nurses after the body of a stillborn baby went missing from Witbank Hospital.

A woman gave birth to a stillborn child on Friday, 11 December, through Caesarean section, according to the department.

"The woman, who was already 35 weeks pregnant, was aware that she was giving birth to a stillborn child," department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said in a statement.

He said the fetus was kept at the hospital over the weekend.

When the woman and her family visited the hospital on Monday, 14 December, to request the fetus for burial, they could not be assisted. They were told to come back the next day - but, when they returned, they still could not be assisted and were instead given a wrong body.

On Thursday, Malamule told News24 the body was discovered by their employees at the Witbank mortuary on Wednesday.

"The family has been informed. However, they have requested for a DNA test to be conducted, in order to confirm the identity," said Malamule.

Suspension

The department has now suspended two nurses at the hospital with regard to the incident.

According to Malamule, the department is conducting an internal investigation and the outcome will help decide the next course of action.

The MEC for health in Mpumalanga, Sasekani Manzini, said such incidents are not tolerated by the department. 

"It is unacceptable that we can misplace a fetus and not be able to account for the whereabouts of the body," she said. 

"This matter must be fully investigated and consequence management must apply."

The family has also opened a case with SAPS for investigation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhuli said they have opened an inquiry regarding the incident.

