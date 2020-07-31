40m ago

Family grateful to police after arrests in Northern Cape farm murders

Jenna Etheridge
The five accused who face murder charges after a farm attack in Hartswater.
Anena Burger, Netwerk24
  • Police have been praised for their speedy response to a Northern Cape farm attack.
  • The two sisters faced their family's alleged killers in court.
  • A family spokesperson says they are starting to get closure after speaking with investigators.

Relatives of three family members, who were kidnapped from their smallholding and murdered, have praised police for their speedy response in arresting five people.

Officers had searched since Sunday for Danie Brand, 83, his wife, Breggie, 73, and their 54-year-old daughter, Elzabie.

READ | Bodies of elderly Northern Cape parents found after farm attack

By Tuesday, their bodies were found and suspects arrested.

"No one wants to believe the police are doing an outstanding job. We say: Boys, well done. We are so thankful for what police managed to do," family spokesperson Stephen Bennie said on Thursday. 

He said that, at the height of the police search on Monday night, seven different police units were actively involved in the search.

Donald Seolesang, 20, Tshepo Visagie, 36, Realeboga Manyedi, 19, Kgomotso Mpumlwana, 43, and Tshepaone Melato, 19, were arrested in connection with the crimes.

READ | 'They were about to have Sunday lunch' - family speaks on triple farm murders

Bennie said some of the relatives attended the first court appearance in Hartswater Regional Court on Thursday.

"Both daughters Heidie and Trudie were in court. It was very important for them to face the suspects. It was very emotional for them," he said.

While they were in court, the women's husbands had identified the victims' bodies in Kimberley.

Bennie said the husbands had an opportunity to speak to the investigating officer while they were there.

"That gave them a lot of clarity. Things are coming together and they got a lot of answers."

He was not yet in a position to comment on what was discussed.

"At least they are beginning to get some closure or sense of what happened."

The family were also grateful for the overwhelming turnout of the community, which organised a convoy to the court.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the State would oppose bail, given the seriousness of the charges.

The five accused will remain in custody until their bail application on 13 August.

