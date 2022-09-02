Family heartbroken after kidnapped boy's mutilated body found in veld

Ofentse Poopedi was found murdered five days after he disappeared.

Two suspects were arrested and are expected to be back in court in November.

One of the suspects implicated in the crime is known to the family.

The heartbroken family of 5-year-old Ofentse Poopedi is reeling as they struggle to come to terms with the horrific death of their child who was found in a veld with some body parts missing.

Ofentse, who was visiting his grandmother in Tswelopele Section in Ivory Park, was playing in her yard when he was kidnapped, Sifiso Mkhabela, a family spokesperson, told News24.

Mkhabela broke down as he detailed how the family rolled up their sleeves to help the police arrest the suspects.

Moses Bokaba, 35 and Joseph Puseletso, 52, are facing murder and kidnapping charges.

The men were caught after the family launched a parallel probe into the disappearance of Ofentse.

READ | Two men arrested after mutilated body of 5-year-old Tembisa boy found in Centurion veld

Mkhabela said Ofentse's grandmother Evelyn launched a frantic search after he disappeared around 10:00 from her yard where he was playing.



"She ran to Ivory Park Police Station without wasting time reporting him missing. The police asked her to bring Ofentse's picture and other documents.

“She returned home. On her way back to the police station, she met a mob who was assaulting [the suspect known to the family]."



How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The two suspects were apprehended by residents and brought to the police, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo previously said.



He said the suspects had been interrogated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, and that they had pointed out where Ofentse’s body was dumped.

He told News24 on Thursday that police investigations were at an advanced stage.

"We cannot reveal much information as that might compromise the investigation."

READ | 'We are all traumatised': Family of KZN teen hacked to death says murder accused is a relative

Mkhabela added that Ofentse's body had visible injuries.

"We are uncomfortable revealing the state of Ofentse's body and how it looked. We believe that telling how his body looked would bring more pain to our entire family.

"This misery will be with us until we depart from earth,” Mkhabela said.

"We never thought that his life would be taken away at the hands of another human being," he added.

Bokaba and Puseletso appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where they abandoned their bail bid.

They are expected back in court on 3 November.