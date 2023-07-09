Family heartbroken after woman's disembowelled body found in bushes

A woman was found disembowelled and dumped in bushes in the Eastern Cape.

The woman's brother said the family is devastated.

Police are hunting for the perpetrators.

The grief-stricken family of a missing Eastern Cape woman have urged police to urgently track down the perpetrators who disembowelled their relative and dumped her body in the bushes in Lusikisiki.

Bayanda Neliswa Vimbela, who was reported missing at the end of June 2023, was found on Friday morning.



Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police are now investigating a murder case.

"It is alleged that a pedestrian frantically stopped a police patrol vehicle travelling on route R61 near a fuel station. The pedestrian led police to the body of a woman lying in the bushes," said Nkohli.

Bayanda's brother Xolile told News24 his sister was disembowelled, and that parts of her private parts had been removed.

He said:

When we got to the scene, it was the most cruel thing I have ever seen. The way those perpetrators hurt my sister is very sad and disgusting.

Xolile stressed that the attack on Bayanda, a mother to two boys, was particularly brutal. "They didn't have to hurt her like this," her heartbroken brother added.

Describing his sister as a shining light, a wonderful person, and a woman who cared deeply for her family, children and the community, Xolile said she will be remembered for her cheerfulness.

"She was full of life. It's so sad that her life ended just like that. She will be missed deeply by all of us," Xolile said.

The family have since pleaded with police to hunt down the killers.

"Those killers are still walking the street as if they didn't rip our family apart. They must be arrested and face the full might of the law. Criminals don't have a place here. We don't want them walking among us," he said.

Bayanda will be laid to rest in the Eastern Cape next Sunday.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.



