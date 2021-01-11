38m ago

Family in serious condition after swarm of bees attacks them in Mpumalanga

Alex Mitchley
ER24 ambulance
ER24 ambulance
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds/News24
  • A family of five is in a serious condition after they were attacked by a huge swarm of bees and stung hundreds of times.
  • The couple, their two daughters and baby girl were attacked while in their vehicle, after driving over a bee nest in Mpumalanga.
  • All five were taken to hospital.

A family of five is in a serious condition after a huge swarm of bees attacked them in their car while they were travelling through a nature estate in Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24 paramedics, they drove over a bee nest in the estate, just south of Mbombela.

"The bees swarmed and got into the vehicle through the open windows, causing the family to panic and run," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

Campbell said the couple, their two minor daughters and their baby girl were stung hundreds of times.

"The oldest daughter, believed to be about 12 years of age, ran to a nearby farmhouse to get help whilst being continually stung."

There, she was sprayed down and told to jump in the pool before someone called for help.

Rushed to hospital

Someone at the farm tried to drive down to help the rest of the family, but had to turn back because of the swarm of bees.

"The father was heard screaming for help from a vlei where he had waded into the water with his toddler and baby in an attempt to escape the bees," Campbell said.

A paramedic arrived on the scene at around 18:15.

"Our medic managed to get close enough to grab the baby and toddler and race back to the farmhouse, handing them directly to the ambulance crew who rushed them through to the hospital."

By that time, the eldest daughter had been taken to hospital.

As more paramedics arrived on scene, they rescued the father and managed to find the mother, who had run back to the car.

"They were both treated for the hundreds of bee stings they had suffered and were transported through to Mediclinic Nelspruit to join their daughters and receive further emergency care."

