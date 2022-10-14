Family left to foot R40 000 bill after toddler is burnt with boiling water at creche

A toddler suffered severe injuries to his legs and buttocks after he was allegedly bathed in boiling water at Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra last year.

The family is stuck with an outstanding medical bill of nearly R40 000 from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The woman accused of scalding the now four-year-old boy has appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

The then-two-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his legs and buttocks after 27-year-old Reneilwe Leso allegedly bathed him in hot water at Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra, in January 2021.

Leso, who is currently out on bail, was initially charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but it was later changed to attempted murder.

On Wednesday, she made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, but the case could not proceed due to the absence of two witnesses. The State asked for it to be postponed to 8 February next year.

"The case is taking so long," the boy's grandmother, who could not be named to protect his identity, told News24.

The weeping grandmother said the ordeal had a tremendous impact on the now four-year-old boy.

She said:

[W]hen we want to bath him, he runs away. He doesn't want to see water.

The family is also stuck with an outstanding medical bill of nearly R40 000 that has been handed over to lawyers.



"The sum of R37 655 will be referred to legal for escalation of actions. Avoid added costs and the consequences of litigation," read an email from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, dated 11 October.

"We are also receiving letters from the attorneys to attach the furniture, but we cannot afford to pay this amount because the father and mother are not working.

"I am 53 years old, and I cannot afford to pay this bill," the woman said.