Family loses everything in house fire allegedly sparked by load shedding

An Eastern Cape family lost everything when a fire engulfed their house after their electricity was restored following load shedding.

The family of seven was forced to flee, seeking refuge in a rondavel.

Eskom has urged the family to make an official report of the incident so it can be followed up.

An Eastern Cape family of seven escaped with only the clothes on their backs after an explosion, allegedly caused by a power surge, set their house on fire following load shedding.

The Dlisani family from Dutywa Thaleni Village told News24 the fire broke out seconds after the power went on.

Concerned neighbours tried in vain to douse the flames using buckets of water.

The fire tore through the house last Friday morning, leaving the family homeless.

A backyard rondavel, which was left untouched by the blaze, has now become their temporary home.

READ | Building rented by Eskom in Gqeberha has electricity cut due to non-payment by landlord

Speaking on behalf of the family, Siwaphiwe Dlisani, 26, said she and her 65-year-old mother, her son and siblings - including two-year-old twins - only managed to escape with the clothes on their backs.

Dlisani said luckily, they were not injured but the fire destroyed everything in the house, including all electrical appliances and furniture.

She said:

I am glad everyone is safe. The fire was too strong, no one could have salvaged anything from the house.

She added that her sister had started cooking early on Friday morning when their power was cut due to load shedding.



"When the power was restored, we heard an explosion around 07:00 in the kitchen. The fire broke out quickly. We suspect the gas cylinder in the kitchen exploded."

Asked for comment, Eskom said the incident was not reported to the company.

Its spokesperson, Zama Mpondwana, added that the Dlisani family should contact Eskom and report the incident.

READ | Eskom cuts power to Eastern Cape village after technician threatened

"Eskom will then institute an investigation into the root cause," said Mpondwana.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela Vuso added that the fire was reportedly caused by an electrical fault.

She said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

To report electricity supply issues, Eskom said customers were encouraged to use the Alfred the Chatbot.