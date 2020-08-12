41m ago

add bookmark

Family members and state tenders: Yes or no? Join the debate

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule
Ace Magashule
Mlungisi Louw

The ANC is once again under fire over allegations of corruption in the tender processes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, two members of the ANC's leadership in Gauteng were hauled before the provincial integrity committee (PIC) following reports that the husband of Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Chief Madzikane II Diko, had been awarded a R125-million tender to provide PPE by the Gauteng health department.

The department is headed by Bandile Masuku, who together with his wife – City of Johannesburg MMC (member of the mayoral committee) Loyiso Masuku – have a close relationship with the Dikos.

At the weekend, City Press revealed that in the Free State ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sons, as well as a number of his close allies, scored big PPE contracts.

Amid mounting criticism that family members of ANC politicians were benefitting from government emergency procurement during Covid-19, Magashule insisted no law prohibited this.

READ | The Dikos speak out amid PPE tender allegations

What do you think about family members of government officials and party leaders doing business with the state?

Should it be allowed on condition that tender regulations are followed and the best tender gets the contract?

Or will there always be a conflict of interest? Are the state's tender processes transparent enough or is there too much room for abuse? What is the solution?

Give us your views. Join the debate in the comments section below.

Related Links
Gauteng committee to start investigation into Masuku, Diko over PPE tender
Ralph Mathekga | Back to square one over Cabinet's Covid-19 tender investigation
Makhura threatens legal action after 'fake' social media posts accuse him of PPE corruption
Read more on:
ancace magashulekhusela dikocorruptionfraud
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
27% - 1536 votes
No I would not
27% - 1525 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 2640 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

6h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

6h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.43
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
22.77
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
20.53
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(+0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.60)
Gold
1931.68
(+1.35)
Silver
25.63
(+3.24)
Platinum
938.00
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2157.00
(+3.13)
All Share
57370.09
(+0.35)
Top 40
53025.20
(+0.37)
Financial 15
10186.68
(-0.28)
Industrial 25
76230.04
(+0.93)
Resource 10
58581.62
(-0.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo