Family of 4 killed after car plunges into dam in the Free State

A family of four died after the car they were travelling in landed in a dam in the Free State on Monday.

Police were notified by one of the victim 's sisters before they drowned.

Police have opened a culpable homicide case.

A family of four died on Monday after the car they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a dam on the R30 in Allanridge, the Free State.



Free State police have opened a culpable homicide case.

The victims, Lutsha Mbato, 33, Thabisa Sikhumba-Mabatu, 34, and their two daughters Bungcwalisa Mbatu, four, and Likamva Mbatu, two, were travelling to the Eastern Cape.

READ | Gauteng man missing after car plunges into Hartbeespoort Dam





"Allanridge SAPS members received a call from the deceased's sister, who was contacted by her sister while the vehicle was busy sinking in the water. The SAPS Diving Unit members, Warrant Officer Rudolf Kruger, Warrant Officer Norman Kuhn and Sergeant Carel Gagiano, were summoned to the scene," said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

#sapsFS Allanridge: Another vehicle accident on the R30 Road claims the lives of 4 family members. Culpable homicide case opened. Police are once again appealing to motorists to reduce speed and to take heed of the road warning signs on this road. MEhttps://t.co/QIy0RKyIzN pic.twitter.com/6GGGMIV8HJ — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) March 28, 2022

The family was certified dead at the scene after divers recovered their bodies.



Police have urged motorists to be more careful when driving in the area which has become a high accident zone.

In February, News24 reported an Intercape bus driver was charged with negligence after he allegedly ignored road warning signs about flooding ahead. This resulted in 86 passengers, including children, being trapped in the flooded road.

"We are appealing to motorists that when you reach this space in [the] R30 next to Allanridge, comply with the instructions of the road signs that indicate to slow down and reduce the speed. Then motorists will arrive safely at their destinations. Arrive alive," said Thakeng.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.