Family of abducted Shanawaaz Asghar, 6, on road to recovery after ordeal

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Shanawaaz Asghar, was snatched shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning.
  • News24 visited the home of Shanawaaz Asghar, where neighbours and family members comforted the boy.
  • The six-year-old pupil was returned safely to his family late on Thursday evening.
  • Police said no arrests have been made yet. 

It will be a long road to recovery for the family of six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted in Cape Town on Wednesday morning. 

The Grade R pupil was returned safely to his family late Thursday evening. The details of the abduction remain a mystery while the case is under investigation.

News24 on Friday visited Shanawaaz's home, where neighbours and family members comforted the boy and his close relatives.A steady stream of people entered the home to see him and wish the family well. 

His father said the last 48 hours were tough, but the family was happy he was home.

"[I'm] very happy, very happy he is safe," Shanawaaz's father said.

He did not want to be named or reveal where exactly Shanawaaz had been picked up, out of fear for his family's safety.

He also refused to say whether a ransom was paid.On Friday afternoon, rumours began swirling that a ransom was paid and that the child was picked up in Khayelitsha.

Shanawaaz's father said he picked the child up but was unfamiliar with the area. Family spokesperson Dawood Esack said:

We cannot reveal too much at this time; the police investigation is still ongoing.

Esack said the child was mentally and physically okay.

 "It will be hard for the family to move past this ordeal. But we really thank everyone for their support and well wishes," Esack said. 

Six armed men abducted Shanawaaz on the corner of 4th Avenue and Ninth Street and forced him into a silver VW Polo on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: "Our investigation is still under way, and arrests are yet to be made."


