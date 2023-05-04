10m ago

Family of man found dead in Thabo Bester's cell speaks out after accused appear over prison break

Cebelihle Bhengu
Katlego Mpholo's family last saw him in March 2022.
  • Katlego Bereng Mpholo's aunt says she was heartbroken to see those accused in Thabo Bester's escape walk to court confidently, smiling and blowing kisses.
  • Mantsane Poppy Bereng spoke at his memorial service on Thursday.
  • She says the family wanted justice and the truth about what happened to Katlego.

Katlego Bereng Mpholo's aunt says she was heartbroken to witness the group accused of aiding Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from prison walk to court "confidently, blowing kisses" this week.

Katlego's body was stolen from a government mortuary and placed in Bester's cell in the Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein to cover up his escape.

Bester was believed to have died in a fire in May last year.

However, GroundUp reported the body was not his and he had escaped.

Mantsane Poppy Bereng spoke on behalf of the family at Katlego's memorial service.

The Bloemfontein Celtics Supporters Club held the service at the Mahube Tumelo Projects Hall on Thursday.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana blows a kiss to her family in the gallery. She is followed by former G4S guard Motenyani Masukela at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Mantsane said the family grieved the loss of their son and was heartbroken to watch the seemingly unremorseful group in court.

Her remarks appeared to be directed at Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court alongside five co-accused on Wednesday.

Magudumana smiled and blew kisses as she entered the courtroom. 

The accused initially faced a murder charge before the State dropped it due to contradictory reports about Katlego's cause of death.

An emotional Mantsane urged her family to be as strong and confident as the accused in pursuit of justice, saying: 
They walked into court in confidence because they all had representatives. They were blowing kisses because they trusted their representatives. Family, let's walk in confidence. God is our lawyer, our representative. Let's trust in him.

She said the family was deeply affected by how Katlego died and was traumatised after identifying his charred remains last week. 

"Count your blessings if you haven't seen such. We pray for strength. We pray for justice. We pray for the truth, where all will be revealed. We had so many questions, wondering where Katlego was," Mantsane added.


