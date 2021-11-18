Family of man who shot himself in police vehicle fails in bid to claim R7m damages from SAPS

The Gauteng High Court dismissed a woman's claim for damages after her husband committed suicide while in a police vehicle.

The man shot and killed himself after he was arrested at Menlyn Mall Shopping Centre in June 2014.

A woman, who took the minister of police to court after her husband shot and killed himself while in a police vehicle, has failed in her bid to claim over R7 million in damages.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the matter with costs.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff said police could not have foreseen the man would be in possession of a concealed weapon or that he had an inclination to injure himself.

"As a result, fault cannot be attributed to the SAPS members' failure to search the deceased when they took him into their custody," she said in her judgment.

"The SAPS members' failure to search the deceased constituted a dereliction of duty, but I cannot find in the circumstances that it constitutes negligence as required for delictual liability."

The man, identified only as Mr C on court papers, was first arrested by security officers at Menlyn Mall Shopping Centre in June 2014.

After his arrest, the security officers conducted a body search, and "several suspicious items, including various remote control vehicle locking devices and suspected stolen goods, were confiscated from him".

The man was handed over to police stationed at Brooklyn police station.

The officers were apparently informed that the man had been searched and the items confiscated were handed over. Police did not conduct their own body search.

According to court papers, the man was not "constrained and was loaded into the back of a police vehicle".

He was then transported to Brooklyn police station, but the man was in possession of a firearm.

Killed

The man shot and killed himself while still in the SAPS vehicle.

His wife and two of his children instituted a damages claim against the police, based on the alleged breach of a statutory duty created in terms of a SAPS Standing Order.

The family relied on Clause 8(4) of the Standing Order, which obligates members of SAPS to search every arrested person "upon arrest" to determine whether the person carried concealed weapons with which the person may injure themselves or others.

The family alleged the police falsely reported on their CAS system that the man had shot himself on arrival at the Brooklyn police station.

The family said the man was loaded into the back of a police van and, on the way to the police station, the vehicle pulled off the road. It was found that the man had shot himself.

They also accused the police of not rendering the man any medical assistance and that the police did not seek assistance from a medical response team. The family also claimed the officers proceeded to travel to Brooklyn police station and not to the nearest hospital.

"The deceased was pronounced dead in the back of the police vehicle by a paramedic official at Brooklyn police station."

It was later found that the man had shot himself with a firearm belonging to one of his friends.

An investigation, which was conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, found the offices were negligent and disciplinary action against the police officials involved was advised.

However, the police minister, in his plea, denied the man shot himself en route to the police station.

The police said the man shot himself after the vehicle arrived at the police station.

The judge said: "In light of the meaning attributed to the verb 'arrest', I am of the view that the defendant is splitting hairs when it submits that the SAPS members did not arrest the deceased and was thus not bound to follow the provisions of the Standing Order.



"The purpose of clause 8(4) of the Standing Order is to ensure that a person who has been arrested is not in possession of concealed weapons.

"It is common cause that the SAPS members omitted to conduct a body search on the deceased. In light of my finding that they were duty-bound to conduct a body search when they took over custody of the deceased, their failure to do so satisfies the conduct element required for delictual liability in that it amounts to an omission."

But the judge said the issue that arose was whether the omission was wrongful and whether members acted negligently when they failed to search the deceased before transporting him to the police station.

She said: "In the present matter, there is no evidence before the court that indicates that the probability exists that a concealed weapon would have been discovered if the SAPS members conducted a body search on the deceased prior to transporting him to the police station in the back of the police vehicle."