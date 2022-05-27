1h ago

add bookmark

Family of Mpumalanga matric pupil search for answers after her mutilated body is found in the veld

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Mpumalanga police found a matric pupil's body in the open veld behind a school.
  • Charlotte Mabena's family thought she was just missing until they were asked to go and identify her body.
  • Her brothers say she died a gruesome death at the hands of someone who is still at large.

The family of a 20-year-old Mpumalanga matric pupil is seeking for justice after she was found dead in Kwaggafontein.

After Charlotte Mabena went missing on 3 May 2022, her body was discovered the following day behind a school in an open veld.

Belina Mabena, 32, the dead woman's sister, told News24 she last saw her sister going to the shops with her boyfriend.

“Her boyfriend accompanied her to the shopping centre to buy new stuff for a room she was moving into.”

She said she tried reaching Charlotte countless times as she was online on Facebook. However, she did not respond to her messages.

READ | Three brothers die at school after allegedly consuming energy drink

After a week went by, the family opened a missing person’s case, when the police told them about a woman's body found a week earlier in the veld.

“My two brothers were referred to Kwaggasfontain Police Station as there was an unidentified body found on 4 May. The police took them to the mortuary, where they confirmed it was Charlotte."

Belina said they were informed Charlotte died an unnatural death as her injuries were very severe, making it difficult for her brothers to believe it was her.

“Her body was mutilated. She had a big cut on the forehead, which seemed as if she was hacked with an axe. It looks as if she was being dragged, including a series of what seemed to be burn wounds on her back."

Charlotte's mouth was still wide open at the mortuary and the family was told it was because she died while screaming.

When Belina questioned Charlotte’s boyfriend, he said he did not want to talk to her.

“I confronted the boyfriend about Charlotte’s whereabouts and he told me Charlotte just left him. He started to become aggressive and [was] shouting at me before he left,” she said.

Charlotte had recently returned to Thejane Secondary School to complete her matric after she gave birth two years ago.

Belina described her sister as a quiet and intelligent person who wanted to become a doctor.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Stellenbosch - Reconciliation can't replace justice, but both are important

The family told News24 so far, they have not received communication from the police whether they'd found anything yet.

"Both the police and government have failed us. I'm living in fear right now thinking her killer(s) are still lurking around and they will come after me," Belina said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 the police suspect the cause of Charlotte's death may have been strangulation, which was still under investigation.

According to Belina, two bodies were found in separate locations in 2020 and 2021 in the vicinity where Charlotte's body was discovered.

She said this did not happen to Charlotte only, as there have been several cases like hers.

This, she said, was concerning. "What every family needs now is closure, because no arrests have been made in connection to the murders. We have young girls we need to take care of and it is scary because we don't know who the killers are."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3902 votes
No
53% - 4370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

12h ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,853.79
+0.2%
Silver
22.07
+0.2%
Palladium
2,068.50
+2.4%
Platinum
956.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

5h ago

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

12h ago

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

12h ago

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo