Family of murdered Giles couple offers R100K reward for catching killers

The family of murdered Wayne and Janique Giles is offering a reward of R100 000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of their killers.

They were shot and killed at their home in an upmarket Pretoria estate in August.

Their daughter, Rachel, was shot in the leg but their son, Brandon, escaped injury.



The family of murdered couple Wayne and Janique Giles is offering a R100 000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those who shot them dead in their home more than two months ago, reports Netwerk24.

Intruders killed them in their home in the Fly Inn Estate in Elandsfontein, Pretoria, in August.

Their daughter, Rachel, was reportedly shot in her thigh and was airlifted to hospital. Their son, Brandon, 28, who lives in another section of the family home, was unscathed. After the attack, he reportedly reached out for help via WhatsApp.

At 05:43 he reportedly wrote: "Help!!! Gunfire. Security needed."

One minute later, Rachel wrote: "Helppp. Armed intruders."

Another resident immediately informed them that the police and local security company had been summoned.

At 05:47 Rachel wrote: "I've been shot," and three minutes later, "My mom too."

UPDATE | 'I've been shot' - daughter's WhatsApp to neighbours after attack at Pretoria estate

According to Netwerk24, Wayne, 57, died after he was shot in the head while Janique, 56, was found alive with a gunshot wound to her chest. She didn't survive.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery were under investigation. Items missing from the home include a TV set, MacBooks and a laptop.

In Netwerk24's latest report, Wendy Nagelsen, one of Giles' sisters, said on Tuesday that the children were feeling better, considering the circumstances.

Rachel has reportedly been discharged from the hospital and is strongly attached to family friends "who are taking very good care of her". Nagelsen says Wayne's family, which includes another sister and brother, decided to offer the reward to help with the investigation.

The involvement of the Giles' children has reportedly been ruled out.

Anyone who has information about the killings can call Captain Ben Booysen on 082 447 4963. All information will be treated confidentially.

Rise in violent crime



While there was an overall drop in reported crime in the most recently available crime statistics, violent crime in South Africa, including murders, continued to rise between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, News24 reported earlier.



This is according to the crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Friday.

During the period, 21 325 murders were recorded, 303 murders more than the previous year - an increase of 1.4%.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

