Family of murdered six-year-old Olwethu Zwane pleads for swift justice

Alex Mitchley
Residents held a march outside the Mamelodi Magistrates Court on Tuesday, demanding justice for Olwethu Zwane, who was murdered.
  • Residents gathered outside the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the accused killer of a six-year-old boy was set to appear.
  • Little Olwethu Zwane was brutally murdered on 22 October last year, when the accused allegedly stabbed him to death after luring him away from his friends.
  • The case has been postponed for further investigation. 

The heartbroken family of murdered six-year-old Olwethu Zwane, who was brutally stabbed to death in October last year in Mamelodi, has pleaded with the State for swift justice and minimal delays.

Shuan Singwane, the man accused of murdering little Olwethu, briefly appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the crime.

Little Olwethu was killed on 22 October last year after being lured away while playing with his friends, not far from his home.

It is alleged that Singwane lured Olwethu away with a promise to buy him a packet of chips.

After buying chips from a spaza shop, Singwane allegedly took the six-year-old to his home and stabbed him six times in his neck.

According to the State, Singwane hid Olwethu’s body under a table with blankets, and then took part in the search for the boy when his family realised he was missing.

After information emerged that Singwane was last seen with Olwethu, his uncle searched his home and found Olwethu’s body.

On Wednesday, the case against Singwane, who has twice been denied bail, was once again postponed. This time until the end of May for further investigations. 

During his appearance, residents, family and activists gathered outside the court, calling for justice to be served. 

A mother’s sorrow

Olwethu’s mother, Nomsa Zwane, who was part of the gathering, said she was desperate to see justice done in the court. 

While happy that her son’s alleged murderer had been arrested more than five months ago, the repeated postponements in the case had left her reeling. 

"It’s been so long coming here, and we not yet at trial," Zwane told News24. 

"We are so down and in sorrow, because each and every time we come here to look at that barbaric culprit."

Zwane said she wanted Singwane to stand trial as soon as possible so that her son could receive the justice he deserves. "He brutally killed my son. There is no way we can go on without justice taking its course in this matter."

Zwane described Olwethu as a sweet, loving, and active young boy. "I miss him so much. He was always friendly and my best friend."

Secretary-general of #NotInMyNameSA, Themba Masango, said the community and organisations were at the court to push for justice and to make sure the accused never "sees the light of day".

"We are not accepting anything less than a sentence befitting for the crime. He should spend life in prison," he said.

Masango further called on the State to ensure the case was dealt with speedily.

